Trump claims he will end military aid to Israel, but figures tell a different story

President Donald Trump's announcement that the US will stop providing military aid to Israel by the end of this year is more complicated than it appears.

The declaration comes after Washington approved billions of dollars in additional military assistance for Israel, exceeding the amount it is scheduled to provide in 2027 and 2028, the final two years of an existing military aid agreement.

Here is a breakdown of the agreement and what the decision could mean:

Third MoU

In 2016, the US, under president Barack Obama, and Israel signed their third 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military assistance, covering fiscal years 2019 to 2028.

Under the agreement, Washington pledged to provide Israel with $38 billion in military aid over the decade, equivalent to $3.8 billion annually.

More than the remaining

According to Congressional figures, the US has approved more than $8.8 billion in additional military assistance and joint defence funding for Israel since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023.

That additional funding already exceeds the total of $7.6 billion that Washington is stipulated to provide Israel in 2027 and 2028 under the MoU, by more than $1.2 billion.

So, even if the remaining assistance were cancelled, Washington would already have approved more in additional funding since October 2023 than it would save.

Appeasing voters

Mr Trump's announcement could also be aimed at appeasing voters during the US midterm elections, as Democrats draw attention to continued military assistance for Israel while Americans grapple with the rising cost of living.

Support for Israel has declined in the US, with growing criticism from parts of Mr Trump's Republican base and polling indicating a significant shift in attitudes.

In recent years, some members of Congress have become increasingly vocal against military assistance, citing concerns over Palestinian human rights.

Lifeline for Netanyahu

Mr Trump said the decision followed an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Before Israel's elections last month, Mr Netanyahu warned that the country should prepare for the possible end of long-standing US military aid agreements, instructing officials to plan for the economic and financial consequences.

Mr Netanyahu's coalition is struggling to secure a clear mandate to form a government, and Mr Trump's announcement could give the Israeli leader a new argument for remaining in power: that Israel has a narrowing window to finish its military campaign against Iran before US military assistance ends.

Will aid stop?

Mr Trump said Mr Netanyahu had proposed the shift, while making clear that the US would provide assistance again if Israel needed it. For now, he claimed, Israel was “thriving” and no longer required American help.

Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since the Second World War. Successive US administrations have provided it with more than $190 billion in bilateral assistance and missile defence funding, according to Congressional figures.