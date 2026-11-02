Syria appoints Druze TV personality and activist as peace adviser

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani has appointed Druze activist and media personality Mozna Alatrash as an adviser for peace affairs.

The appointment from the Druze minority hints at an effort to include the sect amid tension with Syria's central government. Ms Alatrash is from a prominent Druze family.

Her new role was announced on Monday by state news agency Sana, which highlighted her experience in civil society, humanitarian work and the media. Ms Alatrash has worked as a journalist and TV presenter, hosting talk shows addressing social affairs.

Born in Sweida, the Druze heartland in southern Syria, in 1987, she is a relative of Sultan Pasha Alatrash, a Druze leader who mounted an uprising against French rule in the 1920s. The rebellion was quashed but is remembered as a significant moment in Druze and Syrian history.

Several other family members have gained prominence in arts and culture. Ms Alatrash is the daughter of Syrian actor and director Mamdouh Alatrash, known for his work in musical theatre.

Her sister, Marwa Alatrash, has featured in television series including Layl Wa Rijal and Al Kherba. A cousin is Lilia Alatrash, best known for her role in Bab Al Hara, which was a fan favourite in the Arab world.

Alongside her media work, Ms Alatrash has also been a civil society activist. She is a member of the Syrian Women’s Advisory Board to the UN, and chairs the board of Al Muzn Organisation for Development, Awareness and Giving.

Ms Alatrash has in the past criticised the Syrian government she now serves. During protests last December she said it was “painful to see peaceful demonstrations suppressed” and suggested the government was no better than the Bashar Al Assad regime it deposed.

Her appointment comes as Syria deals with the aftermath of more than a decade of war while trying to rebuild and recover. Sweida, Ms Alatrash’s home province, is an area of particular significance in current Syria.

The Druze-majority province is one of the last areas in Syria outside President Ahmad Al Shara's authority. Israeli military interventions on several occasions last year played a crucial role in helping local forces maintain control of the area.

Last month The National revealed that Syria had sent troops to reinforce Sweida amid Israeli military activity that could be aimed at setting up a base in the area.

The southern province has also witnessed some of the worst clashes in the country since the downfall of Al Assad's regime in 2024. Fighting involving government forces, Druze armed groups and Bedouin fighters has deepened mistrust between the community and the country’s leadership.