Attacks on ships transiting Hormuz in October highest since start of war

Attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest monthly level of the Iran-US war in October, with more than 30 incidents reported, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

The data collected by the British navy-affiliated agency contrasts with the US's repeated announcements that the strategic waterway is open for navigation and has been secured by its forces.

According to UKMTO, the number of reported attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Gulf was more than double September's total, surpassing even March, the first full month of the conflict, when 30 attacks were recorded.

Since the war started on February 28, the UKMTO has reported 145 incidents. The actual number of attacks could be higher, as the agency only includes incidents reported by verified vessels operating in the region.

On Friday, a ​crude ​oil ⁠tanker was ⁠struck by ​an unknown projectile while ⁠completing an outbound transit of ⁠the Strait of ​Hormuz. UKMTO said ​it ‌had received ⁠a report ​of the ​incident ‌and ⁠that authorities were ⁠investigating. It advised ships to cross the strait with caution.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy claimed that four oil ⁠tankers had caught fire and exploded in the Strait ⁠of Hormuz between Friday and Saturday.

The attacks come after the US Central Command said that in recent months, over 95 per cent of ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz had sailed through safely, “clearly demonstrating that the United States and regional partners control the international waterway”.

Centcom's commander, Adm Brad Cooper, visited the region earlier this week, where more than 10,000 US personnel are enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports and oil terminals.

“When I flew over the strait, I saw dozens of commercial vessels transiting all types: cargo, crude oil, liquid natural gas, or LNG. And I also saw our US assets in the air and on the water,” he said in a video published on Friday.

“Here's what I didn't see: I didn't see the IRGC out there, at all,” he added.

Adm Cooper's visit came amid reports of preparations for renewed war between the US, Israel and Iran. According to Israeli media, the country's defence establishment is preparing for the possibility of another round of conflict, both offensively and defensively, although US President Donald Trump has yet to decide on launching a new military campaign.

The preparations match a significant US military build-up in the region, including 12 destroyers, two aircraft carriers and increased air traffic.

Israeli security officials emphasised that the developments remained preliminary and were intended, at least in part, to provide Mr Trump with military options should he decide to act. However, Israel is updating its lists of potential targets in Iran and preparing for Iranian retaliation in the event of a US attack.