Oil tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz, says Indian ports minister

A crude oil tanker carrying 15 Indian crew members was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the country's minister of ports, shipping and waterways said.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that all the Indian citizens on the vessel, the MT ST 3, were safe and not injured.

"We are continuously monitoring both situations and remain in close contact with the ship management companies to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our crew members," he said on X.

Earlier this month, the Indian government condemned an attack on a vessel owned by Dubai shipping company Onex that was struck by a projectile in the strait.

Twelve crew members on the MT On Peace were injured in the attack, including 11 Indians, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

And on Thursday, a Singapore-registered container ship caught fire and sank in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by an unidentified projectile.

All 21 crew on board the GFS Pride were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, Singapore's maritime authority has said.

The incidents highlight how the US-Iran war has escalated risks to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

Attacks on vessels transiting the waterway have surged to a record high, with at least two ships sunk. The strikes attributed to Iran have caused crude oil prices to skyrocket, with prices above $100 a barrel in the US.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has used drones, missiles and sea mines in the strait to choke off exports and drive up oil prices in a bid to exert economic pressure on the US.