'Resistance has won this round:' Kataib Hezbollah denies disarmament deal after US troops leave Iraq

The powerful Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group has denied an understanding was reached with Iraq's Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi regarding the disarmament of militias, hours after the departure of US troops from the country.

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah secretary general Abu Hussein Al Hamidawi said “the resistance has won this round, and the victor is the one who imposes his conditions on the enemy”, referring to the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Iraq on Wednesday. The September 30 deadline for the withdrawal was initially tied to the disarmament of militias but was pushed back to June next year.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the umbrella group of influential Iran-backed militias, said late on Wednesday it had been in negotiations for more than 40 days via a quadripartite committee formed by the Co-ordination Framework to discuss organising its weapons in return for full sovereignty, but had not received a government response.

“The resistance's weapons will remain as a trust in the hands of our mujahideen,” the group said. It insisted it is not bound by any political time frame. Mr Al Hamidawi said there was no need for speculation. “We did not reach a result with the Prime Minister, we waited for his answer until the last hour and it is better to start anew,” he said.

Iraq’s Prime Minister struck a different tone on Thursday, pledging to take “serious” steps to disarm Iran-backed armed groups hours after the militias' denial of a plan being in place.

Mr Al Zaidi said in a statement marking October 1 as the day of full Iraqi sovereignty following the complete withdrawal of international coalition forces that the start of serious work addressing weapons outside of state control begins now.

“The government will work to fully disarm all non-Iraqi armed groups present on Iraqi territory,” he said, affirming “constitutional commitment to prevent Iraqi land and airspace from being used as a launch pad or corridor for any act threatening neighbouring states”.

He also said the government will begin purchasing complete air defence systems to reinforce air sovereignty, without providing further details. Regarding the Popular Mobilisation Forces, he said the law approved on Wednesday would cement their status within the security system under the commander-in-chief.

Mr Hamidawi, in the statement, ordered his fighters to stop all military operations, except for targeting hostile aircraft violating the country's airspace, until government air defences are completed.

Only two prominent pro-Tehran armed groups, Asaib Ahl Al Haq and Kataib Imam Ali and cleric Moqtada Al Sadr’s Saraya Al Salam faction, claim they have placed their weapons under state authority. But hardline factions – mainly Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba – have previously said they will not disarm until foreign troops leave.

Celebrations broke out in Iraqi streets on Wednesday as security forces held parades to mark the end of the coalition's mission. Soldiers marched in convoys, with several of them flashing victory signs and waving Iraqi flags.