Trump says Iran 'probably' responsible for the attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline

US President Donald Trump said in Dublin on Saturday that Iran was probably responsible for the attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, while stating that Yemen's Houthi rebels did not want a confrontation with America.

“Iran is probably responsible for the attack,” Mr Trump told reporters.

Mr Trump also said he was confident the situation would be resolved, pointing to his relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “The Crown Prince is a good friend of mine. Everything will work out fine,” he said.

Asked about the Iran-backed Yemeni rebels, he said the Houthis “don’t want to fight with us”.

Before Mr Trump spoke, a wave of regional condemnation has followed the attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, with Gulf and Arab states warning that strikes on the kingdom’s energy infrastructure mark a dangerous escalation.

The Gulf Co-operation Council condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”, calling for “necessary, decisive measures” to prevent Iraqi territory from being used to launch further attacks.

Qatar also strongly condemned attacks on civilian and economic sites as a flagrant breach of international law and a threat to regional security, while expressing full solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Jordan described the attack as a breach of Saudi sovereignty and said it supported measures taken by Riyadh to protect the kingdom, its people and resources.

Bahrain also condemned the attack and stressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, while the Muslim World League described it as “treacherous and criminal” and backed the kingdom’s right to protect its sovereignty and deter further attacks.

​Saudi Arabia's ​Ministry of Energy ⁠on Friday announced that the vital East-West ⁠oil pipeline has been shut ⁠down as a precautionary measure ​after "multiple" attacks. The attacks on ‌the ​pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions happened on Thursday and resulted in injuries, the ministry said in a statement on X.

Officials later ​said the pipeline was attacked by ⁠drones ⁠launched from Iraq, but added it ⁠would not retaliate ​for ⁠now, ‌after ​a request from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi.

The kingdom reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect ​its ‌sovereignty, ⁠security ​and ​critical facilities, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The full pumping capacity through the East–West pipeline amounts to about seven million barrels per day. It is critical in linking oil production sites in the Eastern Province with Yanbu on the west coast, and provided flexibility to export from Saudi Arabia's east and west coasts.

Following Riyadh's accusation that the strikes came from Iraq, Mr Al Zaidi ordered an investigation and dismissed a military commander over the incident. He issued a statement declaring Baghdad's "rejection of any aggression that threatens the kingdom's security and stability".

The extent of the damage to the pipeline is unclear. Saudi Arabia said specialised technical teams were working to "secure the pipeline and assess its safety".

The decision comes after the kingdom traded a series of strikes with Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been on an expansion campaign amid the US-Iran war, though Tehran and its proxies have also previously carried out attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

The Houthis have taken over Yemen's entire western coast along with several strategic islands, establishing a chokehold over the vital Bab Al Mandeb strait.