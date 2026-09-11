Saudi Arabia closes East-West oil pipeline following attacks

​Saudi Arabia's ​Ministry of Energy ⁠on Friday announced that the vital East-West ⁠oil pipeline has been shut ⁠down as a precautionary measure ​following "multiple" attacks.

The attacks on ‌the ​pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions came on Thursday and resulted in a number of injuries, the ministry said in a statement on X.

The full pumping capacity through the East–West pipeline amounts to approximately seven million barrels per day.

It is critical in linking oil production facilities in the Eastern Province with Yanbu on the west coast, and provided flexibility to export from Saudi Arabia's east and west coasts.

The extent of the damage to the pipeline is unclear. The ministry said specialised technical teams were working to "secure the pipeline and assess its safety".

It is also unclear who was responsible for the strikes. The decision comes after Saudi Arabia traded a series of strikes with Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been on an expansion campaign amid the US-Iran war, though Tehran has also previously carried out attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

The Houthis have taken over Yemen's entire western coast along with several strategic islands, establishing a chokehold over the vital Bab Al Mandeb strait.

This handout satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC on September 11, 2026 shows a general view of an infrastructure site after it was damaged by fire south-east of Medina along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline). AFP Show caption: This handout satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC on Sep…

The Saudi confirmation comes after satellite data on Thursday showed unusual activity along the pipeline. Nasa's Firms satellite system detected several large fires near the pipeline, while other images showed a plume of black smoke rising from one site to the south of Madinah.

The attacks on the pipeline signal that Saudi Arabia's oil resources and exports are under increasing threat amid the spiralling regional conflict.

Shipments of energy supplies and other necessities have been severely curtailed by Iran's effective closing of the Strait of Hormuz at the beginning of the war with the US. Iran has threatened to continue strikes on regional energy infrastructure should the US continue attacking Iranian targets.

Saudi Aramco shut down its Ras Tanura facility for several months after an Iranian drone strike caused a fire in March. The Houthis have carried out other strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure in the south of the country, causing fires and injuries.

The decision to close the pipeline, coupled with ongoing Houthi activity, could have a strong effect on oil prices. Global benchmark Brent crude was climbing back towards $105 per barrel on Friday afternoon after reaching that point the day before.