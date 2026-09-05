Aid pallets become furniture as Gazans rebuild homes with whatever remains

Momen Abu Jarrad is preparing for his wedding but furnishing his future home feels almost impossible. The 29-year-old lives in the Tal Al Hawa neighbourhood west of Gaza city and has scoured the few pieces of furniture for sale that have survived the war. Prices, however, have become the biggest obstacle.

“Traditional bedroom sets that survived the conflict are now over $5,000,” he told The National. “Most young people and families can’t afford such high prices.” Israeli restrictions imposed on the territory have barred new wood and furniture from entering Gaza, leaving residents to rely on what remains.

About two months ago, Mr Abu Jarrad spotted an online advert for a carpentry workshop that makes furniture from the wooden pallets that bring aid and commercial goods into Gaza. Though pallets are far from ideal, the prospect of a cheaper alternative caught his eye. A complete bedroom set made from pallets would cost about $1,300 – less than a third of a traditional set. “It’s better than sleeping on a mattress on the floor and far less expensive than a traditional set.”

Pallet‑made furniture has become common across Gaza, making up for the lack of conventional timber. Residents and carpenters dismantle pallets, remove nails, and transform the planks into beds, wardrobes, desks, chairs and shelves. Many also use the wood to build market stalls, classrooms and simple shelters.

“Pallet wood has helped solve a major problem for us. Many young people are opting for this type of furniture now,” Mr Abu Jarrad said.

Before the war, Gaza’s carpenters worked with a variety of imported woods and had workshops equipped with machinery to produce furniture in various styles and finishes. Much of that industry has been destroyed. Workshops have been damaged or razed, machinery lost and the importing of new materials remains restricted.

Ahmed Abu Khadra, owner of a carpentry workshop in Gaza city, now relies almost entirely on pallet wood, which he said "has helped ease a major crisis by providing raw materials”, even though prices have increased significantly.

A pallet that cost about five shekels before the war now sells for 70–100 shekels ($23-$33). Despite the cost, demand grows because families have few alternatives. “People truly need furniture – desks, bedroom sets, shelves, wardrobes, chairs,” he said.

Working with limited resources, Mr Abu Khadra and other carpenters produce practical, presentable pieces. The process is slow and physically demanding: each pallet is carefully dismantled, nails removed, uneven pieces cut, sanded and then assembled. The main challenges are the high cost of electricity and the lack of tools and machinery, such as saws.

A two‑person wardrobe costs about $330 and a desk about $130. These costs are still high compared with prewar prices, but relatively affordable in today’s market.

From pallets to home

For some displaced Palestinians, pallets can be used to build an entire home. Mohammed Farwana, 36, a displaced resident of Deir Al Balah, is using them to build a one-bedroom house. After two and a half years living in tents, he says a wooden house is worth the cost: “Life in a tent is extremely difficult, especially as winter approaches, with the rain.” He started building his house two months ago and expects to finish it this month.

“Seeing successful examples of wooden rooms, shops and furniture in Gaza encouraged me to try it,” Mr Farwana said. Materials originally intended for temporary aid delivery are becoming beds, desks for children and walls for displaced families.

“This furniture isn’t what I dream of for my future home but we are forced to adapt to what we can afford now,” Mr Abu Jarrad said. In Gaza, resourcefulness helps build homes and cope with widespread destruction and shortages.