Israeli drone strike kills Gaza city police official

Two people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza on Thursday, one of whom was a senior police official in Gaza city.

The first strike hit two people riding on a motorcycle in a western area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, killing one ⁠and wounding the other, medics said.

Israel's military said it struck a ‌Hamas commander who was planning an attack on its troops.

In the second strike, a drone fired three missiles at ​a vehicle in the Sheikh Ajleen neighbourhood of Gaza city, killing one person and injuring two, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The Gaza Interior Ministry said the strike killed police colonel Jamal Abu Kamal. The Israeli military posted a video of the attack, saying it had killed a Hamas commander who took part in the October 7 attacks.

On ⁠Wednesday, the Israeli military said it carried out an air strike to remove a threat to its troops. Gaza medics said one person was critically wounded in the attack in Beit Lahia, in the north of the enclave.

The strikes followed a lull of more than a week in Israeli attacks after pressure from the US to accept a new proposal in President Donald Trump's peace plan, under which Hamas would gradually disarm as Israel pulled out of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected the proposal on Sunday.

Hamas ​said the implementation of the deal would depend on Israel meeting its commitments, including withdrawal and halting attacks.