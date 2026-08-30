Syria's Foreign Minister discusses co-operation with Libya as embassy in Tripoli reopens

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani discussed ways for his country to increase security and economic co-operation with Libya during a visit on Sunday to Tripoli.

It was the latest stop in his tour of North African countries that took different positions on the Syrian civil war.

Mr Al Shibani presided over the reopening ceremony of Syria's embassy in Tripoli, which had been closed for the past 14 years.

During a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, he discussed "strengthening economic, investment and trade co-operation", as well as security co-operation and counter-terrorism, the official Libyan News Agency said.

Both the post-Bashar Al Assad administration in Syria and the Libyan government are supported by Turkey.

Ankara has sought in the past decade to raise its profile in the Mediterranean region and to strengthen its position in territorial and other disputes with Greece and Cyprus.

Mr Al Shibani's visit took place as Lt Gen Salah Al Din Al Namroush, chief of staff of the Libyan Army, met in Ankara with the Turkish chief of the general staff, Lt Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

The meeting aimed to "expand areas of partnership in support of building and developing Libya’s military institutions", according to reports.

Syria's civil war, from 2011 to 2024, was connected to Libya's 2014-2020 war. Outside powers recruited thousands of Syrian militiamen, both loyal to and opposed to former president Bashar Al Assad, to fight on different sides of the Libyan war.

Mr Al Shibani separately met Libyan Oil Minister Khalifa Abdulsadek and Mahmoud Hassan, head of the Libyan Investment Authority, to "discuss bilateral co-operation in energy and investment, and ways to expand partnerships and exchange expertise in sectors of mutual interest".

Syria faces fuel shortages, partly because its output of 85,000 barrels per day of oil is well below its 350,000 bpd output in 2010, the year before the civil war began. Libya's oil production of 1.4 million bpd is 100,000 to 200,000 bpd lower than during the rule of Muammar Qaddafi, who was ousted in early 2011.

Syria's government under President Ahmad Al Shara is trying to raise its profile on the world stage, even building ties with countries that backed the Assad regime.

In June, Mr Al Shibani visited Algeria, which supported the former regime during the Syrian civil war, and discussed ways to improve bilateral relations with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

That trip came after he visited Egypt for talks with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The removal of Al Assad led to the entire Syrian security apparatus being dismantled; it had ties with Cairo and Algiers.