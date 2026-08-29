Gunfire and explosions rock Niger's capital

Sustained gunfire and explosions were heard in several parts of Niger's capital Niamey early on Saturday after attacks on the city's international airport and a major military base, security sources said.

The cause of the attack was not immediately clear, but a security source told Reuters that “terrorists” had attacked Diori Hamani International Airport and attempted to breach the security perimeter around the presidential palace.

Heavy and persistent gunfire was heard around the palace, according to a witness, while shooting resumed near the airport at about 2am local time.

Bana Ibrahim, a member of Niger's Bureau of the Consultative Council and member of the parliament of the Alliance of Sahel States, said attackers had hit Base 101, a major military installation in Niamey.

He added that security forces had regained control of the situation.

“Another cowardly attack on Base 101 and once again our defence and security forces ensured ... situation under control,” Mr Ibrahim wrote on Facebook.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims. A second source said security forces had launched search operations, with some attackers “neutralised” and others fleeing.

Niger's military government was not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported.

Footage circulating online appeared to show several wounded people, although authorities have not released an official casualty toll.

The attack comes as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso continue to battle Islamist insurgencies linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS, despite promises by their military governments to restore security.

The military has ruled Niger since a July 2023 coup in which president Mohamed Bazoum was removed. Gen Abdourahamane Tiani's junta has since broken with western partners, strengthened ties with Russia and joined Mali and Burkina Faso in the Alliance of Sahel States, which split from the West African regional bloc Ecowas.

The country is a major uranium producer and has significant oil and gold reserves. The unrest comes amid an increasingly bitter dispute over Niger's uranium sector, with the military government tightening state control over mining assets previously held by foreign companies.

Last week, the government reallocated uranium permits formerly held by French nuclear company Orano and Canadian miner GoviEx to state-backed companies.