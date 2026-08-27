Iraq raids drone-manufacturing plant as pressure mounts to curb militia attacks

Iraqi authorities have dismantled a drone-manufacturing workshop in Baghdad, a government spokesman announced on Thursday, amid widespread concern over drone attacks by Iran-backed militias.

Arshad Al Hakim, spokesman of the Iraqi National Security Service, said three people were arrested in what he described as one of the biggest such operations this year.

The raid followed “precise intelligence efforts and judicial approval” and led to the seizure of 25 drone frames and equipment used for assembly and production, Mr Al Hakim added. He said that the investigation is now focused on another site.

“The investigations led to the discovery and seizure of a workshop for carbon-made panels and parts, and other technical supplies,” he said. “The production stages were thwarted before completion and investigations are still continuing.”

He refused to divulge more details or name the group allegedly behind the workshop, saying inquiries were continuing.

Explosive-laden drones have become a primary weapon for Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq. They can reach targets not only in Iraq but elsewhere in the region, including Israel.

The small, commercially adapted UAVs and larger one-way “suicide” drones are cheap, hard to detect by radar, and can be assembled in makeshift workshops, such as the one found in Baghdad, according to security officials.

Iraq celebrated the Prophet Mohammed's birthday this week. But the country is being pulled in opposing directions by US and Iranian influence. AFP Show caption: Iraq celebrated the Prophet Mohammed's birthday this week. B…

These have been used repeatedly to target US bases and diplomatic missions in Iraq, including in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, as well as targets in several Gulf states, Jordan and Syria.

The proliferation has made drones the primary tool for groups seeking to pressure the US and its regional allies without claiming direct responsibility for some of these attacks.

New command to secure Saudi border

Late last month, US-Saudi air strikes hit bases belonging to the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the legal state-salaried umbrella of mainly Iran-linked armed groups. The strikes killed at least 20 fighters and injuring dozens. Saudi Arabia has accused these militias of launching drone attacks on the kingdom.

In an attempt by Baghdad to alleviate concerns, Iraqi Prime Minster Ali Al Zaidi has ordered the establishment of a new desert command to protect the borders.

Maj Gen Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said Al Badia Forces Command had been established to be stationed in Muthanna governorate, covering an area of 380 square kilometres, from where drones are known to have been fired.

The Baghdad raid on drone workshops and efforts to secure the borders highlight the mounting pressure on Mr Al Zaidi to rein in armed factions operating outside of state control.

Washington has repeatedly urged Baghdad to act, warning that attacks on US forces and regional partners threaten Iraq’s stability and its relations with Gulf states. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have delivered similar messages in recent months, linking economic and security co-operation to Iraq’s ability to secure its borders.

Iraqi officials argue they are caught between US demands for crackdowns and domestic political constraints, as many of the armed groups are part of the Popular Mobilisation Forces and hold seats in parliament.

The withdrawal of German troops is part of the US-led, anti-ISIS coalition’s broader withdrawal from Iraq by September 30. Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga Show caption: The withdrawal of German troops is part of the US-led, anti-…

The Iraqi government is also facing growing pressure to address the issue of weapons held by these militias. The government has linked their disarmament to the withdrawal of US forces by September 30.

Sabah Al Numan, Mr Al Zaidi's military spokesman, stressed at a press conference on Thursday that while armed factions had played a key role in defeating ISIS, their weapons must now be ceded to state control.

“Any weapon outside the framework of the state is not permitted, with all our appreciation and respect for every weapon that was used to defeat terrorism,” he said.

He added that Baghdad was pursuing a negotiated solution rather than a forced crackdown. “The government is keen to organise weapons under the authority of the state. This weapon derives its legitimacy from the major role played by the factions and other formations in supporting the security institution in liberating the land,” he said.