Iraqi PM seeks legal cover to bring Iran-backed militia weapons under state control

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has asked the parliament’s Defence and Security Committee to draft a bill to place all weapons into the hands of the state, in the latest push by Baghdad to disarm Iran-backed militias.

The request, which was made during a meeting on Tuesday between Mr Al Zaidi and the head of the committee, Khalid Al Obeidi, comes as the government faces growing pressure to meet the September 30 deadline to disarm militias. Officials have warned that groups refusing to comply could face terrorism charges.

The government says the bill will be drafted according to constitutional frameworks. Whether it reaches a vote – and survives it – will be the first real test of Baghdad’s commitment to making September 30 a turning point. While the request signals Mr Al Zaidi's intent, passing such a law will be difficult. Iran-backed armed factions and political parties are heavily represented in parliament.

“The most dangerous thing threatening the state is the uncontrolled weapons,” Mr Al Zaidi said in a statement after Tuesday's meeting. “It undermines the authority of the law and weakens the security institutions.”

He added: “Strengthening the state’s sovereignty and institutions, and building up the military, is essential to link internal stability with economic and political stability.”

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for co-ordination between the executive and legislative branches to pass laws and provide legal cover for government programmes. He called for regular meetings with the Security and Defence Committee to advance the files.

Mr Al Obeidi said the committee supported the government’s steps through its oversight and legislative role, including strengthening the armed forces, protecting borders and developing air defence systems.

The push also coincided with a visit to Baghdad this week by the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Brig Gen Esmail Qaani, according to two sources close to Iran-backed militia and political factions.

Mr Al Zaidi’s request followed Mr Qaani's visit, underscoring the political tightrope the Prime Minister is walking: asserting state authority while managing powerful armed actors with ties to Tehran.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, attends a pro-government memorial ceremony. Reuters Show caption: Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionar…

During meetings with militia leaders and politicians, Mr Qaani “sought a kind of settlement that could keep the weapons [and] prevent any confrontation between the government and the armed factions”, one source said, without giving details. Keeping the weapons is “essential [to the militia groups] and they could be frozen other than handing them over”.

“Chaos in Iraq is the last thing Tehran wants to see,” the second source said. “Iraq is still facing dangers and the government is still unable to deal with them.”

The presence of US troops in the country is the main reason given for the militias to keep their weapons. Only three groups have announced their integration into the security forces, while others are still resisting.

US pressure is mounting on the government to show progress before September 30. The deadline runs parallel to a broader security transition. US-led coalition forces are preparing to withdraw from their last bases in the Kurdistan Region by September 30, as part of an agreement to shift the coalition mission in Iraq.