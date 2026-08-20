Lebanon's President Aoun meets Pope Leo in Rome

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday as part of an official visit to Rome, where he called for support for Israel's withdrawal from south Lebanon.

Mr Aoun will also meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit, which comes amid US-brokered negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to implement a framework agreement to end Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.

During their half-hour meeting at the Vatican, Mr Aoun thanked Pope Leo for backing Lebanon in its efforts to end Israel's occupation and attacks, the Lebanese Presidency said.

He called on the pontiff to continue supporting Lebanon's demands, "foremost among which is obligating Israel to implement the provisions of the framework formula, and the immediate cessation of its aggressions on the villages and infrastructure in the south and on civilians, and its withdrawal from the areas it occupies".

The latest rounds of Lebanon-Israel talks, held at the US embassy in Rome, have focused on the creation of a committee to oversee so-called “pilot zones” for Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The committee would verify that Hezbollah has disarmed in these areas, that the Lebanese army has assumed control, and that Israeli forces have withdrawn.

Lebanon and Israel have yet to agree on which countries will participate in the committee, but Italy is under consideration. Rome has expressed its readiness to take part.

Mr Aoun’s meetings in Rome come as Lebanon seeks to maintain international support for implementation of the framework agreement, while negotiations continue over the guarantees needed to oversee it on the ground.

Israel’s military operations in southern Lebanon continue to be a major obstacle. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Israel will not withdraw from the "security zone" it has declared in the area.