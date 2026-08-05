ISIS remains serious threat despite years of global counterterrorism, UN warns

ISIS continues to pose “a serious threat to international peace and security” despite years of global counterterrorism efforts, a senior UN official warned on Wednesday.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the Secretary General's 23rd report on the threat posed by ISIS, Oguljeren Niyazberdiyeva of the UN Office of Counterterrorism said the militant group has adapted to military pressure by relying on resilient regional affiliates operating across conflict zones.

“While sustained counterterrorism operations have disrupted Daesh's senior leadership and reduced its ability to direct operations centrally, the group has continued to adapt,” she said, using an Arabic term for the group.

“Although its structure is increasingly dispersed, Daesh remains resilient, with its affiliates united by a shared ideology. Daesh continues to exploit fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts.”

She said the threat was “particularly acute” across parts of Africa, notably in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where “several affiliates continue to strengthen their capabilities, expand their operational reach and adapt their tactics".

Ms Niyazberdiyeva described Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) as the most active affiliate globally and warned it had “demonstrated an increasing capacity to acquire and employ commercial drone technology”.

Turning to Syria, she said that the evolving political and security landscape continues to reshape the threat environment.

“The closure of Al Hol camp in February has heightened security concerns, with the whereabouts of thousands of individuals remaining unclear,” she said, adding that the development underscored Secretary General Antonio Guterres's call for “safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation, conducted in accordance with international law".

In Iraq, she said continued counterterrorism pressure had “significantly constrained" ISIS's capabilities, but cautioned that the challenge now is to "consolidate these hard-won gains through strong and accountable institutions, effective administration of justice, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts; and measures that address the conditions that could enable the group's resurgence".

She also described Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) as one of the group's "most capable affiliates".

“The group continues to demonstrate both the intent and capability to support or inspire attacks beyond Afghanistan while exploiting local instability to recruit, plan operations, and sustain its activities,” said Ms Niyazberdiyeva.