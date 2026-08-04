Lebanon demands Israel stop hampering pilot zone implementation as direct talks resume in Rome

The seventh round of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon began in Rome on Tuesday, with Beirut demanding an end to Israeli actions that it says impede implementation of the framework agreed in Washington on June 26.

The “pilot zone” scheme, under which Israel's army gradually withdraws from dozens of villages and towns it has occupied and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) assumes control, has begun in a few areas of south Lebanon, but continued Israeli detonations and violations are obstructing the deal, Lebanese officials have said.

The Lebanese delegation, headed by veteran diplomat Simon Karam and including LAF representatives, will present its deployment and work in the first three pilot zone villages at the talks. Under the framework, this includes verifying the dismantling of Hezbollah infrastructure.

The delegation includes Lebanon's ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and the Lebanese army's Brig Gen George Rizkallah.

Three villages are included in the first stage of the pilot zone scheme: Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, Srifa and Froun. Although the latter two were not occupied by Israel during its latest round of conflict with Hezbollah, the LAF has the difficult task of verifying the disarmament of the group in the areas it takes over.

While Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, or Western Zawtar, is included in the first pilot zones, the adjoining Zawtar Al Sharqiyeh, or Eastern Zawtar, remains under Israeli control.

“If you tell us this is the pilot zone [in Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh] and you are detonating huge explosives in Zawtar Al Sharqiyeh … it's just metres away. How can a soldier work in Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh while big explosions are happening in Zawtar Al Sharqiyeh?” a Lebanese military official said to The National.

“How can I tell the soldiers to work in this environment?”

“We will ask for the Israelis to stop their violations and to stop bombing the villages and destroying homes,” the military official said.

They cited recent major explosions next to Beaufort Castle and near the pilot zones that registered 3.8 on the Richter scale used to measure earthquakes. Multiple villages under Israeli occupation have also been razed.

Residents returned to inspect their homes in Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh less than a fortnight ago when the pilot zone was launched after weeks of delays. Then, the Israelis opened fire on Lebanese Army soldiers, claiming they had strayed too close to a line of control.

“We are demining, we are doing everything, we are helping the people who are returning to their villages. On the other side they are doing the opposite,” the military official said.

“We are implementing the agreement, and they are not doing anything to implement it.”

Lebanese officials have repeatedly said they are ready to expand the pilot zone scheme, and likely areas will be discussed this week.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group and political party, and its supporters have repeatedly vilified the government for entering direct talks with Israel. They claim the talks amount to supporting Israel rather than Lebanese sovereignty.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delivered an angry response to such accusations on Tuesday.

“The truth is that the greatest support for Israel was provided by those who unilaterally dragged Lebanon into futile 'support' wars, thereby giving it pretexts to attack our country, trample on its sovereignty, destroy its cities and villages, kill its sons, and displace them by the hundreds of thousands,” he wrote in a post on X.

While he did not refer to Hezbollah by name, he was referring to the group's attacks on Israel that sparked a deadly response from the Israeli military.