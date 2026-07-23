Moment Iraqi detectives break open barrel of cash in corruption inquiry

This is the moment Iraqi detectives discovered a barrel of hidden cash, part of more than $10 million seized in a massive corruption probe.

The banknotes were sealed in plastic bags inside the barrel, which was hidden in vegetation in Iraq's Salahuddin province before investigators lifted it out.

The discovery was part of a sprawling corruption investigation that began after Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi took office in May.

At the heart of the investigation is former deputy oil minister Adnan Al Jumaili, who was arrested last month. Startling finds in the case include $20 million stashed in water bottles, money hidden in a drainage pit and cash stuffed into the walls of the minister's house.

Authorities said more than $10 million in US and Iraqi currency has been found in the case, as well as 40 gold bars and 5kg of gold jewellery.

Iraqi authorities said 5kg of gold jewellery has been seized in the investigation. Photo: Supreme Judicial Council Info

More than 1.14 billion Iraqi dinars ($873,000) was recovered in a separate financial fraud case. Companies are alleged to have made illegal profits and transferred their funds outside Iraq.

“Investigations into the case of the detained suspect Adnan Al Jumaili are still continuing as part of the procedures to follow up on the proceeds of the crime and those involved in it,” said Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council.

Corruption has been rife in Iraq under successive governments elected since the US-led invasion in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Mr Al Zaidi, 41, a businessman, was chosen from outside political circles as a compromise candidate for Prime Minister. He has since embarked on the anti-corruption drive and ordered a review of deals signed by the previous government.

Critics in Iraq say the raids have been needlessly dramatic and damaged reputations before the courts have ruled. Mr Al Zaidi did win backing from influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, who said the campaign was a “heroic reform that we hope will continue”.