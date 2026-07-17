Iran claims first attack on US troops in Syria

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday claimed a surprise attack on US forces in Syria, widening the scope of the group's strikes across the region.

The IRGC described its target as a US special operations command centre at Al Tanf base. It claimed the strikes killed a "large number” of American soldiers, as well as destroying a radar system and several helicopters.

The National could not independently verify the IRGC claims. The US no longer maintains an official military presence at Al Tanf, having withdrawn its troops from the base in February.

Damascus residents told The National they heard distant explosions in the early hours of Friday. Al Tanf base lies in the Syrian desert, 240km from the capital.

If confirmed, the strike would be the first known Iranian attack on US forces in Syria since the regional war began in February. Iran has repeatedly attacked other American allies, notably Gulf countries such as the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, with drones and missiles.

The IRGC said the attack was carried out in response to the killing of seven Iranian soldiers in a US missile strike on the south-eastern Iranian city of Iranshahr.

It also comes a day after Syria announced the seizure of weapons smuggled inside an oil tanker at Al Tanf border crossing between Syria and Iraq. The Syrian Interior Ministry said its investigations found the weapons were to be delivered to Hezbollah, an ally of Iran in Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied it was operating in Syrian territory.

Syria has sought to avoid being dragged into the regional conflict, with President Ahmad Al Shara saying in March that the country would refrain from taking part unless it ⁠came under direct attack.

The was has, however, engulfed Syria's neighbours. In Lebanon, Hezbollah intervened against Israel on Iran's behalf by launching rockets on March 2. That prompted a massive aerial and ground campaign, leading to Israel's invasion and continued occupation of southern Lebanon.

In Iraq, Iran-backed groups have launched missile and drone attacks.