Syria says weapons shipment bound for Hezbollah intercepted at Iraqi border

Syrian authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle a shipment of advanced weapons and missiles across the Syria-Iraq border, a source at the Interior Ministry told state news agency Sana on Thursday.

The source said specialised security units seized the haul during an operation along the border.

According to preliminary investigations, the weapons were intended to transit through Syrian territory and were destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

No further details were immediately released about the type or quantity of weapons seized.

More to follow.