'They are family': Pets provide comfort to Gazans after years of loss

Mona Mhanna feared for her life on many occasions once the Gaza war erupted, but would never leave her home or tent without Bella, her cat.

The cat was the young Palestinian woman's constant companion during periods of hunger, displacement and loss – although sometimes, she says, she barely had enough food for her.

"Bella lived through the hardest moments of the war with me. I did everything I could to keep her alive despite the shortages of food and medicine," Ms Mhanna, 22, tells The National.

With every displacement, Bella's carrier, food bowl, litter tray and whatever supplies Ms Mhanna could carry accompanied the family.

During one of the war's most difficult phases, the family were trapped in Gaza city for 10 days, with Israeli tanks surrounding the area and fighting raging nearby. Food became progressively more scarce.

Mona Mhanna cared for her beloved cat throughout the conflict. Photo: Mona Mhanna Info

“I fed Bella only one meal a day,” Ms Mhanna says. “Sometimes she ate the same rice and pasta as we did.”

The war took a toll on Bella. She became easily startled and often hid. A vet later explained she was displaying severe behavioural changes associated with trauma.

The cat's weight dropped, but Ms Mhanna has since nursed her back to health. Bella now receives adequate food and medical care after a ceasefire that came into effect in January 2025 led to a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza. "I'm lucky that Bella is still with us," Ms Mhanna adds.

Her sister Yasmine had given her the cat three months before the war started and the two became inseparable.

Sense of normality

For many pet owners in Gaza, as well as vets and animal welfare workers, being able to care for cats and dogs again has provided a sense of normality.

Rami Washah, who owns a pet supply shop, reopened his store, which was destroyed by Israeli attacks during the war.

“I am unable to return to Jabalia, so I opened my new shop in Gaza city,” Mr Washah tells The National. "I've noticed many people are buying a cat or a dog for the first time. Some are searching for companionship after years of loss. Others want something to care for.

"I wanted to reopen not solely because it is my livelihood, but also to care for these animals who have survived the war."

The conflict forced Mohammed Al Khawaja to part with the nine dogs he cared for on the rooftop of his home in Gaza city's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood. "They became part of our family," he tells The National.

But as soon as the ceasefire took effect and pet food was once again allowed into the enclave, he adopted a puppy. "Being able to raise a dog again has been one of the happiest things to happen to me since the ceasefire," he says, smiling as he watched his dog play.

The routine of feeding, walking and caring for an animal has restored a sense of purpose that the war had interrupted. "For many people in Gaza, keeping pets isn't just a hobby," he adds. "It's love."