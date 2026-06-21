Foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey call for permanent US-Iran deal

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt have called on the US and Iran to work quickly towards a "permanent" and "verifiable" resolution of their differences in the negotiations they kicked off in a Swiss resort on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued after they met in Cairo on Sunday, the four praised Pakistan for its "pivotal role" in helping to reach the agreement between Iran and the US, which paused the war and acted as a prelude to the negotiations towards a settlement.

The four, according to the statement, "emphasised in particular the importance of successfully and quickly reaching a conclusion of the negotiations that aim for a permanent and verifiable resolution that's acceptable to all stakeholders on outstanding issues

"That effort must take into consideration the concerns of regional countries, especially the security and stability of Gulf Arab states."

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in Cairo. Reuters Info

Indirect US-Iran talks in Switzerland's Burgenstock resort began on Sunday, with the aim of reaching a lasting deal. The talks' primary focus is on enacting the deal between the US and Iran, which was signed on June 18.

"We know that implementing such an agreement presents a significant challenge, particularly when deadlines are tight and expectations are high. It is precisely at such times that diplomacy, discretion and trust are essential," a representative for Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said.

While Pakistan led the mediation between Iran and the US, Qatar, and, to a lesser extent, Egypt and Turkey, also played vital roles. Saudi Arabia, according to sources in Cairo, has been a silent partner in the mediation with representatives of the four other nations regularly briefing the leadership in Riyadh and seeking its counsel.

All five countries are close US allies, but only Turkey is a Nato member. The five nations have been holding near-constant consultations on the Iran war since it broke out in February.

Earlier on Sunday, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met the ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, according to a statement issued by the office of the Egyptian leader. He said "recent regional developments" have made their countries "essential bases for regional security and stability.

US Vice President JD Vance. AFP Info

The Egyptian leader also said the four nations' "consultative mechanism must evolve into a capable and effective institutional framework that reaches comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the region's crises".

"The final settlement (of the Iran-US) conflict must guarantee the security of the member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council as well as the rest of the Arab nations," the statement quoted Mr El Sisi as saying.

The US and Israel ignited the latest Iran war in late February, when they struck Iran's military installations and decimated the nation's leadership. Iran responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel and its Arab neighbours. A 60-day ceasefire went into effect this weekend, giving negotiators and mediators time to negotiate a lasting settlement.