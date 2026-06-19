Israeli strikes kill 18 people in Lebanon overnight

Israeli strikes across 11 towns overnight killed at least 18 people and wounded 33, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Friday, as the deadliest escalation since the announcement of a US-Iran agreement raised fears for the future of the fragile truce. Both parties announced on Friday that they have agreed to a ceasefire, according to Reuters.

Since the ceasefire came into effect, several airstrikes have targeted the region of Nabatieh, according to local reports.

This is the fifth ceasefire the sides have agreed to, with the first cessation of hostilities signed on April 16 and extended, but breached by both parties. The Israeli military also announced that four soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, prompting a wave of retaliatory strikes that hit more than 80 targets, according to the army.

"The IDF struck more than 80 command centres, terrorists, launch positions and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Nabatieh and other areas in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement. "Furthermore, during the strikes, dozens of Hezbollah terrorists operating in the command centres were eliminated."

The bombardment extended beyond southern Lebanon into the eastern Bekaa Valley, including Baalbek, a historic city and Hezbollah stronghold that had largely escaped this latest round of fighting.

Israel said its strikes in Baalbek and the Bekaa Valley were a response to what it described as repeated Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire, accusing the group of continuing to prepare and carry out attacks against Israeli soldiers.

Play 03:02 The destruction of Lebanon’s historic treasures

The escalation followed a Hezbollah attack shortly after midnight on an Israeli tank near Kfar Tebnit, close to the border, which killed all four crew members, including a commander. Several hours later, a drone strike wounded five more Israeli soldiers in the same area. Hezbollah has increasingly relied on unmanned aerial attacks during the conflict, causing casualties among Israeli forces.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir adopted an incendiary tone after the attacks, saying that for every tear shed by an Israeli mother, "a thousand" Lebanese mothers should weep. "All of Lebanon must burn!" he wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed the military to strike Hezbollah "with force" following the deaths of the four soldiers.

Lebanese people flee to Beirut with their belongings after Israeli airstrikes targeted villages in southern Lebanon. EPA Info

"The IDF attacked more than 80 terror targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Later, the IDF attacked Hezbollah headquarters in the Bekaa this morning," he said.

"My instructions are clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks," he added. "Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the northern communities."

Fighting has since concentrated around the Ali Taher ridge near Beaufort Castle, a historic landmark that has sustained damage during the clashes.

The war resumed on March 2 after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel following the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, three days earlier. Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 3,912 people since March 2, including 746 medics, women and children, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Play 01:12 JD Vance rebukes Israeli cabinet over Iran deal tension

US-Iran deal on hold

The latest violence has also cast doubt on efforts to enact the US-Iran agreement intended to end the conflict. Talks scheduled for Friday in Switzerland were postponed after the overnight escalation and the killing of the Israeli soldiers.

US Vice President JD Vance said he had cancelled his trip to Switzerland, while Iranian officials said their delegation would no longer attend. The agreement has been met with scepticism by some Israeli leaders, who have expressed frustration at being largely excluded from negotiations led by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday night, Mr Vance said: "Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."