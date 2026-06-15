G7 preparations upend traditional tranquillity of Alpine resort town

The drive from Geneva in Switzerland to Morzine in the French Alps was nothing short of breathtaking. It was an uninterrupted hour and 15 minutes of lush valleys, pine-covered slopes, gushing mountain streams and jagged Alpine peaks stretching far into the distance.

But for a brief moment, the serenity was interrupted by the sound of police sirens. The taxi driver pulled into the side of the road to make way for an extensive convoy of police vehicles racing through. The driver, Edgars, sighed. “G7,” he muttered under his breath.

The high-stakes summit is taking place from June 15 to 17 in Evian-les-Bains, a picturesque French lakeside resort town on the southern shore of Lake Geneva. With world leaders and their delegations set to attend, the gathering has brought heightened security and logistical disruption to the otherwise tranquil Alpine communities nearby, including Morzine.

Edgars’ brief but telling reaction was a sentiment echoed by several residents in Morzine who spoke to The National on Sunday.

Extensive security measures surrounding the summit have included an increased police presence, traffic restrictions, cordoned-off security zones, QR code-based access passes, and complete road closures. An estimated 16,000 law enforcement officers have been deployed to secure the gathering, according to official sources.

But the summit is taking place at the start of the awaited summer season and is disrupting the flow of visitors that many businesses rely on.

Antoine’s family owns a boutique hotel in Morzine known for its spa and wellness facilities. The five-storey wooden chalet has a swimming pool, sauna and treatment rooms, all within walking distance of the town centre.

Morzine has been affected by the G7 summit. Photo: Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National Info

“Yes, it’s a very important event, but it’s also a lot of money spent for seven people,” said Antoine, referring to the leaders of the G7 nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

This year’s summit, which will have a sharp focus on the Middle East amid the Iran war, is to include a broader cast of leaders and delegations from the region, including the UAE, Qatar and Egypt. “The town is empty. Normally, this is when people start arriving,” Antoine said.

“You know, they even considered closing the gondola,” he added, referring to one of the most popular attractions in the resort town. Rather than welcoming its usual mix of hikers, cyclists and holidaymakers, Antoine’s hotel has instead hosted journalists, security personnel and delegations set to attend the summit.

Across town, people wearing summit accreditation badges were a common sight, gathering in cafes and restaurants before heading to assignments and meetings. “How long are you here for?” asked a waiter at one of Morzine’s popular French restaurants. “Only two days,” replied a journalist seated at a nearby table.

At another cafe known for its speciality coffee and cloudlike pancakes, barista Valentin greeted customers with a broad smile.

G7 preparations in Morzine. photo: Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National Info

As he prepared a flat white with oat milk behind the counter, he made conversation with The National. “Here for the G7?” he asked.

Unlike some business owners, Valentin considers the influx of visitors to be a positive. “I think it’s very interesting,” he said. “It’s making us meet interesting people from all over the world, like you.”

Back at Antoine’s hotel, the receptionist checked in guests with the warmth that is a characteristic of the small mountain town. The summit has affected even the smallest details at the hotel, including its breakfast service.

Morzine is usually popular with holidaymakers and hikers. Photo: Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National Info

"Breakfast is from 7.30am to 10am,” the receptionist said. “But I know you’ll need to leave earlier. We also have police officers staying here who head out around 4am, so we’re preparing breakfast bundles on this table.”

She pointed towards a stack of takeaway bags of pastries for those departing early. “I’ll make sure to put one out for you,” she said.