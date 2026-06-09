Sick child in Gaza has surgery delayed by Iran clashes

A young Palestinian boy had surgery delayed and food prices rose in Gaza as border closures widened the impact of Israel's latest bout of fighting with Iran.

The Israeli army closed Gaza's borders as a “necessary security measure” as it exchanged fire with Iran. The closures included the Israeli-controlled Rafah crossing at Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

It was a familiar tale for the Palestinian territory, which was subjected to famine last year after Israel blocked food supplies. Hundreds of people are awaiting medical treatment outside Gaza, where medicine and supplies are limited.

Mohammed Al Shoubaki, a 41-year-old resident of Gaza city, had waited nine months for his son Mahmoud to receive a medical referral. Five-year-old Mahmoud has several illnesses and requires urgent stomach surgery.

The family had recently received long-awaited good news when the World Health Organisation informed them that Mahmoud would be allowed to travel through the Rafah crossing. “We finally felt hope,” his father told The National. “We thanked God that after months of waiting, my son would finally receive treatment.”

But those plans were abruptly halted when the crossing was closed by the Israeli army.

“Yesterday we received the shocking news that Rafah had been closed and patients would no longer be allowed to travel,” Mr Al Shoubaki said. “My son's condition worsens day after day. Any delay could have serious consequences for his health.”

A ceasefire deal in October 2025 provided for 150 patients per day to leave Gaza for treatment abroad. In reality, the number has never exceeded 80, said Ismail Al Thawabta, director of Gaza's Government Media Office.

He added that crossings have repeatedly been closed for political and security reasons, disrupting both passenger travel and imports.

Residents say the announcement of a crossing closure immediately affects market prices because Gaza depends so heavily on imported goods. Hisham Al Hanawi, a 36-year-old father of five living in a displacement camp in Gaza city's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, said prices began increasing almost immediately after reports of the closure.

“Yesterday 1kg of potatoes and onions cost five shekels ($1.71),” he told The National. “Today the price increased to eight shekels ($2.73), and it may rise further if the closure continues.”

Mr Al Hanawi said traders often increase prices as soon as supplies become uncertain. “The quantities stored inside Gaza are very limited and can only cover the population's needs for a few days,” he said.

He added that essential items such as nappies, infant formula and basic food products have also become more expensive. Local agriculture remains limited due to continuing fighting and restrictions.

Mr Al Thawabta said the ceasefire agreement stipulated the entry of 600 aid and commercial lorries per day into Gaza. However, he said actual deliveries have also fallen well below that level.

“The number entering does not exceed 250 trucks even in the best circumstances,” he said. “On some days, only 100 trucks or fewer are allowed to enter.”

The crossing closures have occurred amid continued Israeli military operations in Gaza, despite international attention shifting towards the confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for Gaza's civil defence, said Israeli attacks continued across northern and southern Gaza following the regional escalation. He said strikes had killed four people, including a child, and injured more than 15 others.

Mr Basal accused Israel of using international crises as opportunities to intensify restrictions on Gaza while global attention is focused elsewhere.

For families like the Al Shoubakis, however, the broader political and military developments translate into immediate personal consequences.

“The lives of our children have become hostage to political interests and regional events,” Mr Al Shoubaki said.