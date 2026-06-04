Lebanon's flag carrier Middle East Airlines hits back over safety fears

Lebanon's flag carrier, Middle East Airlines, has pushed back against “false accusations” after reports that pilot groups had raised safety fears.

The Beirut-based national carrier has continued operating during conflicts in the past three years, including two bouts of war in 2024 and 2026. While other airlines cancelled flights, MEA kept flying even when Israeli missiles were landing nearby – although not at the capital's airport itself.

“If we were to take zero risk, we would have to halt the company's operations,” MEA said in a strongly worded statement. “Our priority is the safety of pilots, crews and passengers, and keeping this air facility operational given Lebanon's critical need to keep the airport open,” it added.

MEA staff, who operate a fleet of about 20 aircraft across the Middle East, Europe and West Africa, have been praised within Lebanon and beyond for continuing to fly despite the conflict.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that a safety audit had been launched by Lebanon's aviation regulator after pilot groups raised concerns that crews were being asked to fly near air strikes and faced repercussions for reporting compromised safety.

MEA said on Thursday that the decision to keep flying during the conflict was made in conjunction with the Lebanese government and the civil aviation authority. It followed international guarantees that Rafic Hariri International Airport would be left unscathed, which sources have previously relayed to The National.

The airline said that Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority had carried out audits over the past two weeks, but these were long-scheduled and MEA had been given the highest safety award.

Rafic Hariri International Airport lies in Beirut's southern suburbs, which have been the focal point of Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. The presence of Israeli fighter jets or drones is an almost constant menace in Lebanese airspace.

Concern over flight safety has intensified since 2024, when Israeli strikes hit the ground near the airport, prompting alarm among the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Associations (Ifalpa), particularly given the history of civilian aircraft being struck in conflict zones.

MEA said the Ifalpa had shown “persistent attempts” to “sow doubt about aviation safety” that are “pure fabrications”.

The company stressed that “the false accusations marketed by these unions have crossed red lines”.

One MEA pilot interviewed by Reuters said aviators have a financial incentive to fly because per-flight payments make up a majority of their salaries. Their base income has been cut due to Lebanon's economic collapse that began in 2019.

Ifalpa had flagged cases in which pilots reported unintentional errors for the purpose of improving safety, but faced punishment such as being sent for “training”, and losing out on the per-flight ​payments.

MEA called Ifalpa's ‌allegations “unfounded” and said training assignments were conducted in line with regulatory requirements and “should ⁠not be misconstrued as disciplinary or retaliatory measures”.