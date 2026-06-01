Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian suspected of carrying out a ramming attack that wounded two Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while another Palestinian man died from his injuries after being shot near the separation barrier north of Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said it "neutralised" the suspect at the scene of the attack south of Bethlehem and later posted a video online of troops carrying out an overnight raid on his home in the southern city of Hebron.

Palestinian authorities identified the man as Amjad Al Natsha, 31, and said his body was being held by Israeli forces.

Separately, Imad Haroun Ishtayeh, 26, from the northern city of Nablus, died from his wounds after being shot in the thigh by Israeli forces near the separation barrier in Al Ram, north of Jerusalem, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also raided villages near Nablus and arrested several Palestinians, bulldozed roads and ransacked homes, Wafa reported.

The raids are part of intensifying Israeli military operations in the occupied territory, which began after the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli forces continue to occupy Tulkarm and Jenin after launching raids on the two northern cities in January last year. Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kameel said Israel had extended the occupation of the city until July 31, Wafa reported.

The governor added that earlier that Israel had forcibly displaced 75 per cent of the residents of Tulkarm refugee camp.

The Israeli military operations and increasing violence by settlers against Palestinian have prompted accusations of ethnic cleansing from rights groups. A UN report has documented "systematic unlawful use of force" by Israeli forces, arbitrary detention "and torture and other ill-treatment" of Palestinians in Israeli custody, as well as the illegal demolition of Palestinian homes.

This pattern of behaviour is being used to "oppress, control and dominate" Palestinians, the report said.

Rights groups have told The National that attacks by settlers have become more frequent and more severe in nature.

Israeli rights group Yesh Din reported 170 separate incidents of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank in the first 17 days after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

"The incidents took place in 85 Palestinian communities and included shootings, physical assaults, property damage, and threats," Yesh Din reported.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres added the Israeli military, prison service and police counter-terrorism unit to a blacklist in his annual report of sexual violence in conflict released last week