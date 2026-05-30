US and Iran signal progress in talks amid renewed threats and regional escalation

The US and Iran are signalling cautious progress towards a possible agreement, although tensions remain high and military threats continue to accompany diplomacy, according to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, who warned that Washington would strike Tehran if talks fail.

The US is “more than capable” of resuming attacks, Mr Hegseth said at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security forum in Singapore, where US officials have repeatedly sought to reassure allies over regional stability.

“Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe, so we’re in a very good place,” he said.

US President Donald Trump is “patient” and seeking a “great deal” that ensures Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, Mr Hegseth added, speaking hours after Mr Trump said he would make a “final determination” on a proposal to end the Iran conflict, in remarks that underscored uncertainty over whether Washington is preparing a breakthrough or a reset in its Iran strategy.

He also said the US is in a “good place” to reach an agreement, adding that talks have been “productive”, although no details were provided on the remaining sticking points in the negotiations.

Iranian caution

Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of Iran’s parliamentary delegation, said in a post on X that Tehran “has no trust in guarantees or words; only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts,” reiterating a long-standing Iranian position that implementation must precede concessions, particularly on sanctions relief and security guarantees.

Iran also said that talks with the US are continuing but that no agreement has yet been reached. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected what he described as Washington’s “demands-based” approach, saying Tehran would not respond to pressure and criticising the US naval presence and regional restrictions as “illegal”, in comments reflecting Iran’s insistence that negotiations remain tied to reciprocal steps rather than unilateral commitments. He added that Iran would judge any easing of tensions by actions rather than statements.

Tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran fired a missile at a US airbase in Kuwait on Thursday, in response to US countermeasures against an alleged Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz. US officials said the missile was intercepted before impact, calling the strike an “egregious ceasefire violation,” an incident that further complicated already fragile diplomatic efforts and highlighted the risk of escalation even as talks continue in parallel.