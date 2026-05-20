Xi tells Putin negotiations key to ending Middle East conflicts

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East and stressed the importance of negotiations during talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a state visit to Beijing on Wednesday.

"The cessation of the war would help reduce disruption to stability of energy supply and the international trade order," Mr Xi said.

"It is imperative to stop the fighting."

Mr Putin's visit to Beijing comes in the wake of two high-profile trips by US President Donald Trump last week and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier this month. The US and Iran have been at a stalemate in negotiations to end tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and bring a fragile truce between the nations to a more durable and comprehensive settlement.

China gave Mr Putin a similar welcome to the one received by Mr Trump days earlier. A 21-gun salute rang out as a military band played the two national anthems, while dozens of children holding Russian and Chinese flags greeted them and shouted “welcome, welcome".

Children holding flags and flowers stand after a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Wednesday. EPA Info

In opening remarks before talks, Mr Putin told Mr Xi that Russian-Chinese relations were at an unprecedented high level and a model of partnership.

Calling Mr Xi a “dear friend,” Mr Putin said Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy to China. “In the current tense situation on the international stage, our close co-operation is especially needed,” he said.

Energy supply pressures linked to the Iran conflict could strengthen Russia's case for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to northern China as a long-term supply route, although Beijing is likely to continue prioritising its energy import diversification strategy.

Some 40 documents are expected to be signed and a 47-page joint statement on strengthening their partnership will be issued, according to the Kremlin.

The Chinese president said the bilateral ties have developed because both sides were deepening political trust and strategic co-ordination.