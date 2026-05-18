Iranian Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi discharged from hospital after surgery

Narges Mohammadi, the Iranian human rights campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is recovering at home in Iran after undergoing surgery following her release from jail on medical grounds.

She was discharged from the coronary care unit of Pars Hospital in Tehran on Sunday and sent home, the Narges Foundation said on its website.

The foundation said the move came after 18 days in hospital following months of medical neglect in detention.

The family of Ms Mohammadi, 54, had feared for her life last month as she had dangerously high blood pressure, lost almost 20kg and was found unconscious in her prison cell.

Doctors, including cardiology and neurology specialists, said she must remain under close medical supervision and continue receiving specialist care.

“She requires rest and dedicated care in a calm environment completely free from external stressors for a minimum of eight months before potential improvement in her symptoms can be observed,” the foundation added.

Kiana Rahmani, her daughter and co-president of the foundation, called for her mother's permanent release from prison, the dismissal of all charges against her and an end to the persecution of human rights activists.

“While my mother has been discharged from the CCU [coronary care unit] at Tehran Pars Hospital, her recovery demands strict medical supervision outside prison walls,” Ms Rahmani said.

Quote Human rights activism is not a crime, and no advocate should ever be imprisoned for it Kiana Rahmani ,

daughter of Narges Mohammadi

“Returning her to detention is a death sentence. We must ensure she remains free, all baseless charges against her are permanently dropped and the persecution ends. Human rights activism is not a crime, and no advocate should ever be imprisoned for it.”

Ms Mohammadi has for decades campaigned for democracy in Iran, and against discrimination and oppression of women. She has been arrested more than a dozen times, sentenced to a combined 44 years in prison and 154 lashes, and has spent more than a decade behind bars during her life.

She was imprisoned in 2021 and won the Nobel Peace Prize the following year before being released for health reasons in 2024. She was re-arrested last December at a memorial service for a fellow activist and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Doctors reportedly link her latest medical condition to prolonged psychological pressure, chronic anxiety and sustained environmental stress, warning that any additional trauma could seriously worsen her recovery.

She was previously kept at Mousavi Hospital in Zanjan from May 1 to 10 before being transferred by ambulance to Pars following her arrest and temporary suspension of sentence, where she remained for a further week of treatment.

The Narges Foundation has also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, urging sustained international pressure and stressing that freedom and medical care are fundamental rights, not concessions.