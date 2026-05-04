Iran introduces visa-on-arrival for Lebanese travellers after Beirut cancels entry deal

The Iranian embassy in Lebanon said Lebanese citizens travelling to Iran must now have a visa following Lebanon’s decision to cancel a bilateral agreement that allowed eased border procedures.

In a statement on X, the embassy said Iranian authorities have put in place measures to make travel simpler despite the policy change, including issuing religious and tourist visas upon arrival at all Iranian airports.

The Lebanese cabinet decided in March to reinstate visa requirements for Iranians entering Lebanon as part of efforts to control the borders and “prevent any activity that could undermine security or use Lebanese territory to carry out special objectives”.

Weeks later, Lebanon withdrew accreditation from Iran’s ambassador and declared him persona non grata, ordering him out of the country.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, backed by Iran, drew Lebanon into the wider regional war triggered by Israeli and US attacks on Iran after it launched rockets towards Israel.

Israel's retaliation has killed more than 2,600 people, with its strikes on Lebanon and ground offensive in the south continuing despite a tenuous ceasefire.

Under the new Iranian arrangements, the visa fee is set at €20 for Lebanese travelling for tourism and €10 for those on religious visits, the embassy said.

It added that the new procedures have been communicated to all relevant Iranian authorities as well as airlines operating flights to Iran.

The Lebanese government has recently increased pressure on Hezbollah and Iranian representatives in Lebanon. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is believed to have rebuilt Hezbollah's military command after it was severely weakened by Israel in 2024.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had said the IRGC was directing Hezbollah’s operations in its war with Israel.

Since its establishment in the 1980s, Hezbollah has received sustained financial, military and logistical support from Iran, including training from the IRGC.

Lebanon had also moved forward with a plan to disarm Hezbollah under US pressure, but the militant group refused to surrender its weapons, describing the move as aligned with US and Israeli demands. Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of Hezbollah’s arsenal in confronting Israel.