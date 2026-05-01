Grenade attack kills Syrian cleric near Sayyida Zaynab shrine in Damascus

A Syrian Shiite cleric was killed in an explosion on Friday near the Sayyida Zaynab shrine in southern Damascus.

Farhan Al Mansour, preacher at the shrine, died from injuries sustained when a hand grenade exploded, state news agency Sana said. No other casualties were reported.

Syria's Interior Ministry has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and launched efforts to identify the suspect.

Mr Al Mansour was a prominent preacher and led Friday prayers in the area. He has met President Ahmad Al Shara and was known to oppose foreign intervention in Syria.

The Sayyida Zaynab shrine is believed to house the tomb of the granddaughter of Prophet Mohammed, although some Muslims believe she is buried in Cairo.

It was protected by Iran-backed militias during Syria's civil war but they fled shortly before rebels swept into the Syrian capital and toppled former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024. Iran-backed fighters were key supporters of the Assad regime during the civil war.

The shrine was subjected to several attacks during the conflict, which began in 2011, including a double suicide attack claimed by ISIS that killed 134 people in 2016.

Since the downfall of the Assad regime, hundreds of civilians from minority groups have been killed in violence involving government forces and groups such as Kurdish forces and Druze militias.