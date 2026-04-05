Ukraine extends Middle East overtures with food offer to Syria

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Syria on Sunday, pitching his country as a “reliable supplier of food products” as it looks to form alliances in the Middle East.

Mr Zelenskyy met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara on his first visit to Damascus as leader of Ukraine. It follows recent trips to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as Ukraine offers its drone warfare expertise to countries under attack by Iran.

Syrian state media said Mr Al Shara and Mr Zelenskyy discussed “securing global food supply routes” at a time of international tension. Ukraine is one of the world's most fertile countries and an agricultural exporter to the Middle East.

“Particular attention during the meeting was given to Ukraine’s role as a reliable supplier of food products and to joint opportunities to strengthen food security across the region,” Mr Zelenskyy's office said. It said he “understands very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing”.

Mr Zelenskyy said there was also “great interest in exchanging military and security experience”. Ukraine has endured four years of war since Russia's 2022 invasion, while Mr Al Shara's government is rebuilding the Syrian army and state after 13 years of civil war that ended in 2024.

The leaders also held a three-way meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The purpose was not immediately clear, but Turkey has a relationship with both governments as a mediator in Ukraine peace talks and a major backer of Mr Al Shara's government.

Russia was a major supporter of the former Bashar Al Assad regime in Syria. Moscow has since struck up a cordial relationship with Mr Al Shara's government, but Mr Zelenskyy is seeking to expand Ukraine's security ties in the region.

Since the Iran war began, Ukraine has positioned itself as an ally of Gulf states under attack, offering its expertise in dealing with Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia. Last month, he announced a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia after meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Russia has also sought a role in regional affairs, with President Vladimir Putin last week holding talks with Prince Mohammed and proposing a “grain and energy hub” in Egypt.