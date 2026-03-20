Iran's 'mole' in the Iron Dome: Israeli reservist accused of leaking missile secrets

An Israeli reservist who worked in the Iron Dome air defence system has been arrested on suspicion of leaking secrets to Iran.

Raz Cohen, 26, was allegedly paid to pass on “sensitive security information” while working on Israel's renowned missile shield.

His arrest was announced on Friday, almost three weeks into the US and Israeli air war with Iran, by Israel's Shin Bet security service and a special police unit called Lahav 433.

They said Mr Cohen, who lives in Jerusalem, is suspected of working with Iranian intelligence agents for several months and “carrying out security-related tasks under their direction”.

These included “the transfer of sensitive security information to which he was exposed in the framework of his position”, they said. “The investigation further found that the suspect was aware that the contact was conducted by Iranian elements and received financial compensation in return.”

The Iron Dome intercepts short-range rockets fired at Israel, for example by Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel also has systems called Arrow and David's Sling to shoot down long-range and ballistic missiles.

An indictment against Mr Cohen was filed on Friday. Authorities say Israel's enemies are looking to recruit spies during the current war, including on social media.

Israel is doing the same in Iran and Lebanon. Spy agency Mossad has set up a Farsi-language channel inviting Iranians to share images.

Israeli spyware was credited with pinpointing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's location before the late Iranian supreme leader was assassinated on the first day of the war. In Lebanon, suspicions have been raised over phone apps developed by Israeli companies.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry on Thursday announced the arrest of 97 “Israel-recruited mercenaries”, in one of its biggest swoops on alleged spies. People convicted of espionage for the US and Israel are often executed in Iran.

The Iranian intelligence minister Esmail Khatib, who had overseen efforts to counter Israel's presence, was assassinated in an Israeli strike this week.