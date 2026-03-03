Israel vows to seize more territory in Lebanon

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have authorised the army to advance and seize additional areas in Lebanon to prevent firing on Israeli border settlements.

Israel bombarded Lebanon in response to strikes by Hezbollah, which had entered the war between Iran and US and Israel in support of Tehran.

The army “continues to operate with force against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon”, Mr Katz said. He added that the group will pay a heavy price for the firing towards Israel.

“To prevent the possibility of direct-aimed firing on the Israeli settlements, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have approved for the military to advance and seize additional controlling areas in Lebanon and to defend the border settlements from there,” he said.

Hezbollah announced three separate attacks between 5am and 6.30am on Tuesday. Two were carried out by drones and targeted at military positions in Israel. The third, a rocket barrage, targeted Israeli forces in the Occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah said.

All came as reprisals to Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Monday, Hezbollah said.

Around dawn on Tuesday, the Israeli military bombed the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Nour radio station in Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to the groups TV station Al Manar. The attacks were part of a number of Israeli attacks on Beirut at the same time.

Military spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said earlier on Tuesday that the military had deployed ​additional forces to southern Lebanon ⁠overnight, to take up what he described ⁠as “defensive positions to protect Israeli ​civilians ⁠and ‌strategic sites from any potential ​Hezbollah attack”.

“We're only at the borderline area in a defensive manner to prevent attacks against civilians and very strategically important points,” Lt Col Shoshani said.

But in a statement a few hours later, Mr Shoshani said Israel is adopting an “advanced military posture” in southern Lebanon alongside its heavy bombing campaign in the country, but denied the new deployment was “ground manoeuvre”.

He said the move is “a tactical step to create an additional layer of security for the residents of northern Israel”.

“Hezbollah once again chose the Iranian regime over the safety of the Lebanese people, all for the sake of a fight they cannot win.”

The new front in the war opened on Monday when Hezbollah, one of Tehran's principal allies, launched missiles and drones towards Israel.

Israel responded with sweeping air strikes, which it said targeted ⁠the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and struck senior militants. The Lebanese state news agency NNA said at least 50 people had been killed.

Israel declared Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem a “target for elimination”. Israeli officials said for now they were not considering a ground invasion of Lebanon, whose government on Monday banned all military activity by Hezbollah.

Israeli medics said one person was lightly injured from Hezbollah rocket fire in the Galilee, as the fighting expanded. The 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with wounds from glass shards.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said 52 have died and 154 been injured in the fighting.