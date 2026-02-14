Syria appoints Kurdish official as governor of Hasakah after SDF deal

Kurdish official Noureddin Issa officially assumed office as governor of Hasakah on Saturday under a presidential decree, according to Syria’s news agency, Sana.

The move is seen as a way to guarantee political participation and local representation of Syria’s ethnic sects following weeks of fighting in the north-east between government forces and the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Despite the loss of Kurdish-held territories, the post was guaranteed in a deal that ended the fighting.

The conflict between the two sides had threatened to destabilise Syria and spill into neighbouring countries where large numbers of Kurdish people live.

The governor's appointment comes as the two sides agreed to implement a ceasefire and a full integration agreement. It also focuses on measures to restore state authority in the north-east to avoid bloodshed.

Mr Issa is seen as a key Kurdish administrative and political official with significant influence in Hasakah province, especially in Qamishli.

He comes from an influential family in the Khanika neighbourhood of Qamishli and lost his son during the SDF battle against ISIS.

He played an important role in mediating local disputes and easing tensions between Syrian Arabs and Kurds.

Mr Issa has been pushing for engagement with local leaders and being the mediator between the SDF and government, according to local reports.

Late last month, President Ahmad Al Shara issued a decree stating that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the population and their cultural and linguistic identity is a core component of the country’s unified national identity.

Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces Mazloum Abdi met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich on Friday.

The meeting was one of the highest-level encounters between the Syrian leaders and a US official since the war in areas held by Kurdish-majority forces ended with an integration agreement.

Videos circulated on social media showing Mr Al Shibani and Mr Abdi shaking hands and smiling have been seen as a positive indication of the progress of their agreement.