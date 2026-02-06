Hezbollah's 'defence minister' Wafic Safa resigns

Lebanon's Hezbollah has accepted the resignation of senior security official Wafic Safa, Reuters reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

It is the first time an official of his rank has stepped down from a post in the party.

Mr Safa, who headed Hezbollah’s liaison and co-ordination unit responsible for working with Lebanese security agencies, was sometimes referred to as the Iran-backed group’s “minister of defence”. He survived an Israeli assassination attempt in October 2024.

The reason for Mr Safa’s resignation remains unclear. A Hezbollah media official told The National that the group did not have any further details at this time, saying only that the group was going through a “restructuring”.

Local media outlet Al Modon reported last month that the Iran-backed group was restructuring after taking heavy blows during its 2024 war with Israel. That restructuring included reducing some of Mr Safa’s powers, which prompted him to resign, the outlet reported.

A discreet yet powerful figure, Wafic Safa was a close confidant of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah before the latter’s death in 2024.