Israel drops unidentified chemicals on Lebanon and Syria raising UN concerns

Israeli aircraft have been observed dropping unidentified chemicals into Lebanese and Syrian territory, forcing UN peacekeepers in Lebanon to withdraw from around a third of their area of operations after Israel informed them of planned aerial activity.

The Israeli army “asked us to withdraw from those areas. It’s a violation of Lebanese sovereignty, it prevents peacekeepers from doing our patrols, and it negatively impacts our operations,” Dany Gafari, a spokesman for the peacekeeping force Unifil, told The National on Tuesday.

He added that Unifil assisted the Lebanese army in collecting samples to be tested for toxicity, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, with results expected by Wednesday or Thursday.

Israel’s dropping of chemicals into Lebanese territory is part of a “scorched earth” strategy that “could amount to ecocide”, according to Hisham Younes, who heads Green Southerners, an organisation dedicated to conserving southern Lebanon’s environment.

It remains unclear how the chemicals have affected foliage and agricultural land near the border. Researchers and environmental activists have been unable to access the area, which remains hazardous and volatile, with Israel continuing to bomb southern Lebanon almost daily despite a November 2024 ceasefire.

“This substance will not be benign. Any chemicals that are dropped into the environment with this scale and density won’t result in a positive outcome,” Mr Younes added.

In a previous statement, Unifil said its peacekeepers were forced to remain under cover and cancel more than a dozen activities after the Israeli army informed the force that it would be “carrying out an aerial activity dropping what it said was a non-toxic chemical substance over areas near the Blue Line”, preventing peacekeepers from resuming normal operations for more than nine hours.

The Israeli army’s “deliberate and planned actions” raised concerns about the effects of spraying an unidentified chemical on Lebanese agricultural land, the potential risk to nearby civilians, and its effect on the return of residents to their homes.

This was not the first time Israel has dropped unidentified chemical substances on to Lebanese land, the UN force added.

In Syria, civilians and environmental observers say they have observed Israeli flights dropping unidentified chemicals over villages and towns in the agriculture-dependent Quneitra countryside on several occasions – raising concerns over environmental damage and public health risks in the area.