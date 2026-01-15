Gazans 'cling to hope' of reconstruction in phase two of Trump's peace deal

Palestinians in Gaza say they are clinging to hope of better days but "cannot withstand another failure", after the US announced phase two of Donald Trump's peace plan was under way.

Steve Witkoff, US envoy to the Middle East, said the second stage would shift focus to rebuilding Gaza, disarming Hamas and setting up a new Palestinian administration to govern a strip devastated by two years of Israel's war.

Central to this phase is an interim Palestinian government to be known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which is to manage civilian affairs. Phase two also involves what Mr Witkoff described as “full disarmament of unauthorised individuals”.

Aed Abu Ramadan, a prospective member of the new administration, said the committee represents a long-awaited chance to rebuild. He said it will hold its first meeting in Cairo, where its operational framework is expected to be finalised.

“The committee will focus first on recovery, reconstruction, improving living conditions, ensuring stability, and facilitating the flow of aid and goods into Gaza,” Mr Abu Ramadan told the National. "We will stay far away from political disputes. Our priority is the citizen."

US envoy Steve Witkoff said phase two of the Gaza peace plan would focus on rebuilding and demilitarising under a new Palestinian administration. AFP

Mr Witkoff praised what he called the “historic progress” of the plan’s first phase, citing greater humanitarian access, the preservation of the ceasefire, and the return of all surviving hostages and the bodies of 27 of 28 Israeli captives.

But on the ground in Gaza, where more than two million Palestinians continue to live amid destroyed neighbourhoods, limited aid and persistent Israeli attacks, the reaction is far more mixed.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that mediators have agreed on membership of the technocratic committee. Palestinian factions also signalled support for allowing the committee to begin work immediately.

Cautious optimism

Across Gaza, civilians expressed cautious optimism that technocratic leadership, if genuinely empowered, could finally begin the long-stalled reconstruction process.

Mohammed Shubeir, 42, who was displaced from Jabalia and is now living in a tent with his family in central Gaza, said he is desperate for political stability so his son Mahmoud, 14, can leave Gaza to receive medical treatment overseas.

“He lost his leg in the war and needs a prosthetic," the father told The National. "I am waiting for the situation to stabilise so I can take him for treatment, Gaza deserves joy again. God willing, this committee will bring better days.”

But hope is mixed with fear, particularly of Israeli obstruction. “Israel historically has not honoured its commitments" Mr Shubeir said. "We have nothing except hope to cling to."

Others view the new plan as politically fragile and dangerous. “I am not optimistic at all," said Ihab Nasr, 32, from Sheikh Radwan.

“Israel continued bombing and killing during the first phase, while mediators failed to stop it. Why would this phase be different? Gaza needs administration, yes, but also real international pressure to stop Israel.”

He fears this new period will merely give Israel more time and political cover. “There is a real possibility Israel will exploit this phase to prolong suffering and continue violations.”

Israel's bombardment of Gaza has left many Palestinians living among ruins. EPA

Perhaps the clearest plea comes from Gaza’s many displaced families, many of whom have lived for two years in makeshift tents that let in floodwater in winter and overheat in summer.

Iman Abu Odeh, 34, a mother of four displaced from Beit Hanoun, told The National: “Reconstruction must start – our dignity is gone.”

Describing life in a tent in Al Mawasi camps, she said: “Every rainstorm floods our tent. In summer we cannot breathe. My children have suffered every illness because of the living conditions.”

The formation of the committee, she said, brought her a rare moment of optimism.

“From the moment we heard about it, we felt hope that this could be the beginning of the end of the dark era of war. We want schools to reopen, markets to return and, above all, safety.”

The launch of the second phase marks one of the most significant political shifts since the war began. But its success hinges on factors far beyond the committee members themselves: Israel’s willingness to allow reconstruction, the unity of Palestinian leadership and international commitment to protecting civilians.

“After two years of devastation, Gaza cannot withstand another failure," Ms Abu Odeh added.