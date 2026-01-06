At least five killed in clashes between government and Kurdish forces in Aleppo

At least five people were killed in clashes between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo city on Tuesday, state media reported.

The violence comes after Syrian Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi held talks with officials in Damascus on integrating his forces into the central government on Sunday, after which state media reported there were no tangible results.

State news agency Sana said a Syrian Defence Ministry serviceman was killed in an attack by the SDF near Shihan roundabout in Aleppo, in the north of the country. Three others were wounded.

It added that three civilians, including two women, were killed and a child was injured when the SDF shelled residential buildings in the city's Al Midan neighbourhood.

The agency added that the Syrian army was targeting SDF drone launch sites in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Gunfire and shelling between the Syrian army and SDF forces were reportedly heard in the area.

Authorities in Aleppo have urged people to stay away from the sites of clashes and not to gather in or near the Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods until the area is fully secured.

Al Ekhbariya said the SDF shelled Aleppo with mortar rounds and targeted streets with snipers. It added that the Aleppo-Gaziantep road has been cut off after shelling by the SDF near Sheikh Maqsoud.

For its part, the SDF said a 41-year-old woman was killed as a result of the heavy shelling on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah. The shelling also injured a number of civilians, including women and children, as part of a series of indiscriminate attacks targeting residential areas, it added.

Under an agreement signed between Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara’s government and the SDF last March, the Kurdish-led force was to merge with the new Syrian army. Still, details were left vague and implementation has stalled.

The SDF said a delegation from its leadership, including Mr Abdi, met government officials in Damascus “as part of discussions related to the military integration process”. The SDF later said the talks had concluded and details would soon be published.

A central sticking point had been whether the SDF would remain a cohesive unit in the newly assembled army, or be dissolved with its members individually absorbed into the national military.

Kurdish officials have said a preliminary agreement has been reached to allow three divisions affiliated with the SDF to integrate as units into the new army. Still, it remains unclear how close the sides are to finalising the deal.

Last month, Syrian government forces ‌and the SDF agreed to de-escalate in Aleppo, after a ​series of clashes left at least two civilians dead and several wounded.

