Israeli drone strike kills three near Lebanese city of Sidon

An Israeli drone strike killed three people travelling in a car near Lebanon's southern port city of Sidon on Monday, Lebanese state media said.

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah operatives in the attack, which came days before a deadline for Lebanon's army to disarm the group in southern areas near the border with Israel.

Israel carried out near daily strikes on Lebanon that it says are aimed at Hezbollah members and military infrastructure, despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed militant group, which it accuses of rearming.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Monday's strike "killed three people who were inside" a vehicle at Aatqanit, about 10km from Sidon.

Under heavy US pressure and amid fears of more Israeli strikes, Lebanon has committed to disarming Hezbollah, starting with the south. The Lebanese army drew up a plan to complete the task in areas south of the Litani River, about 30km from the border with Israel, by the end of the year.

The latest strike came after Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives on Friday took part in a meeting of the ceasefire-monitoring committee for a second time, after holding their first direct talks in decades this month, also under the committee's auspices.

The committee comprises representatives from Lebanon, Israel, the US, France and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that the goal of the negotiations was to "stop the hostilities, achieve Israel's withdrawal, return prisoners held in Israel and return southern residents to their villages".

In another breach of the ceasefire, Israel has kept troops in five areas of southern Lebanon.

"Lebanon awaits positive steps from the Israeli side," Mr Aoun told visiting Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday, according to a statement from the presidency.

On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the first phase of the plan to restrict weapons to the state south of the Litani River was "days away from completion", his office said.

"The state is ready to move to the second phase, north of the Litani River, based on the plan prepared by the Lebanese army," he said.

Lebanon's Health Ministry has reported more than 340 people killed by Israeli fire the ceasefire began. One person was killed and another injured in Israeli strikes near the border on Sunday.

