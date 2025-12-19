Yemen’s Houthis detain 10 more UN staff in escalating crackdown

Yemen’s Houthis detained another 10 UN local staff members on Thursday, in the latest escalation of a campaign against aid worker arrests and international organisations operating in rebel-held areas.
The detentions bring the number of UN personnel held by the Houthis to 69, according to Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesman.
All of those detained are Yemeni citizens, the UN said, describing the arrests as arbitrary. Many have been held in isolation, with families and colleagues not knowing about their whereabouts or health.
The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly accused UN staff, aid workers and journalists of spying for the US and Israel – allegations the UN has strongly rejected.
Arrests have intensified since the start of the Gaza war more than two years ago and surged again after Israeli air strikes in August killed senior Houthi officials, including the group’s prime minister, dealing a major blow to the rebel administration in Sanaa.
The latest detentions came days after Secretary General Antonio Guterres raised the issue of imprisoned UN, diplomatic and non-government organisation staff in talks with Omani ruler Sultan Haitham.
Oman has long acted as a key intermediary in Yemen’s conflict and maintains channels with the Houthis.
Last week, Mr Guterres said some detained employees had been transferred to a special Houthi court. He urged the group to release them immediately.
Security concerns have already forced the UN to reduce its presence. In September, the world body relocated its humanitarian co-ordinator from Sanaa to Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
