Iran arrests Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi

Iranian security forces arrested Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi on Friday during a memorial ceremony for a prominent human rights lawyer, her supporters said.

Ms Mohammadi, who won the 2023 prize for her advocacy for women’s rights and political freedom in Iran, was detained in the north-eastern city of Mashhad while attending a ceremony marking seven days since the death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, according to a foundation established in her name.

Supporters said security and police forces “violently” detained Ms Mohammadi, 53, along with several other activists.

She had been granted temporary medical leave from Tehran’s Evin Prison in December 2024 after years of intermittent detention.

Iranian authorities did not immediately comment on the arrest, and it was unclear whether Ms Mohammadi would be returned to prison to serve the remainder of her sentence.

Mr Alikordi, a 46-year-old human rights lawyer, was found dead earlier this month in his office under circumstances that have fuelled suspicion among activists.

Officials in Razavi Khorasan province said he died of a heart attack, but more than 80 lawyers have signed a statement demanding greater transparency, citing a broader security crackdown that coincided with his death.

The New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran described Mr Alikordi as a prominent defender of civil liberties who had faced repeated arrests and threats from security forces over the years.

“The arrest of those attending a peaceful memorial ceremony constitutes a serious violation of fundamental freedoms,” the Narges Foundation said in a statement, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees.

The detention comes as Iran tightens pressure on activists, lawyers and intellectuals while grappling with US sanctions, persistent inflation and fears of renewed confrontation with Israel. Arresting Ms Mohammadi could complicate Tehran’s efforts to signal openness to renewed negotiations with Washington over its nuclear programme, though formal talks have yet to resume.

Video circulated by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency showed Ms Mohammadi attending the ceremony without a headscarf, a symbolic act of defiance in Tehran.

Footage aired by Persian-language broadcasters outside Iran showed her standing on top of a vehicle with a microphone, urging mourners to chant slogans including: “Long live Iran”, “We fight, we die, we accept no humiliation”, and “Death to the dictator”.

Ms Mohammadi has spent much of the past decade in detention, with her last arrest in November 2021.

Her twin children accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in Oslo in 2023. She has said she has not seen them for 11 years and has been permanently barred from leaving Iran.

Despite repeated arrests, Ms Mohammadi has remained openly defiant, predicting the eventual collapse of Iran’s clerical system and continuing to address foreign audiences and to meet activists across the country.

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture

Results 4.30pm Jebel Jais – Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 (Turf) 1,000m; Winner: MM Al Balqaa, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Qaiss Aboud (trainer) 5pm: Jabel Faya – Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: AF Rasam, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 5.30pm: Al Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: AF Mukhrej, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: The President’s Cup Prep – Conditions (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Mujeeb, Richard Mullen, Salem Al Ketbi 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club – Prestige (PA) Dh125,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud 7pm: Al Ruwais – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Pat Dobbs, Ibrahim Aseel 7.30pm: Jebel Hafeet – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Nibraas, Richard Mullen, Nicholas Bachalard

Stage 3 results 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 4:42:33 2 Tadej Pocagar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana 0:01:30 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 5 Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 General Classification after Stage 3: 1 Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 12:30:02 2 Tadej Pocagar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3 Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana 0:01:35 4 David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5 Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb) 0:02:06

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.