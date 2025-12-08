Israeli forces storm UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities raided UNRWA's headquarters in East Jerusalem on Monday, in its latest move against the beleaguered UN organisation for Palestinian refugees.

Police motorbikes, lorries and forklift vehicles “forcibly entered” the compound and seized computer equipment and other items, the UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said. The UN’s flag over the building was taken down and replaced with an Israeli one, he added.

Israeli police told the newspaper Haaretz that they were accompanying bailiffs carrying out a “debt foreclosure order”. The headquarters has been out of operation since 2024, with many of its activities moved to Jordan.

UNRWA runs schools and medical clinics in Gaza but is accused by Israel of operating with a pro-Hamas bias. AFP

Israel opposes UNRWA having any future in the Gaza Strip, where a fragile ceasefire holds despite continued Israeli bombardment. Palestinians there are waiting for vague reconstruction plans to be put into action.

UNRWA, which has deep, decades-long roots and networks in Gaza, is viewed by many as a crucial part of any reconstruction and humanitarian aid programme. Israel has long accused the organisation of promoting terrorism and prolonging the refugee status of millions of Palestinians.

“This latest action represents a blatant disregard of Israel’s obligation as a United Nations member state to protect and respect the inviolability of UN premises,” Mr Lazzarini wrote.

“Following months of harassment that included arson attacks in 2024, hateful demonstrations and intimidation, supported by a large-scale disinformation campaign, as well as anti-UNRWA legislation passed by the Israeli parliament in breach of its international obligations, UNRWA personnel were forced to vacate the compound at the beginning of this year,” he added.

Israel’s parliament passed laws in October 2024 that banned the organisation from working in Israeli territory. A month later, it notified the UN that it had cancelled a 1967 agreement that recognises the organisation.

The move drew criticism from the UN and even some of Israel’s closest allies. Following the Knesset’s vote, foreign ministers from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK expressed “grave concern” at the legislation in a letter.

Protesters outside UNRWA's headquarters last year, after Israel accused the organisation of having links with Hamas. EPA

Israeli anger at the organisation increased after the October 7 attacks in 2023, with Israel accusing some members of the agency of taking part in the Hamas-led raids. UNRWA opened an investigation and dismissed nine staff.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in November that UNRWA would play no role in the reconstruction of Gaza.

"The United Nations is here. They're on the ground,” he said at a press conference at a US base in Israel where Gaza reconstruction plans are being co-ordinated. “We’re willing to work with them if they can make it work. But not UNRWA. UNRWA became a subsidiary of Hamas.”

