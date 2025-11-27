Tension rises in Syria's coastal areas after Alawite protests demanding protection

Pro-government gunmen have mounted incursions into Alawite coastal areas of Syria, residents said on Thursday, after a new bout of violence against the sect.

Armed men on motorcycles and in cars drove into Alawite districts in the Mediterranean cities of Tartous, Latakia, Baniyas and Jableh during the past 48 hours, shouting slogans and firing in the air, amid a heavier than usual presence of security forces in some areas.

A resident of Baniyas, home to one of Syria's two oil refineries, said that overnight a convoy of cars entered the mostly Alawite neighbourhoods of Qusour and Murooj, with men shouting “sectarian slogans and firing guns at balconies”.

“The message is obvious: stop protesting or we will finish you off,” added the resident.

The fate of the Alawites, the minority sect whose members underpinned the Assad regime, came under the spotlight again after Sunni Bedouin set fire to homes in the central city of Homs on Sunday. The rampage was prompted by the murder of a husband and wife from a prominent tribe, although authorities said the murder did not appear to be sectarian.

The attack prompted thousands of Alawites, particularly on the coast, to stage protests demanding protection. In March, at least 1,300 Alawite civilians were killed during a government campaign to stop what it described as an insurgency by remnants of the former regime in the coastal region.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab emphasised the need for “calm and stability … in the current circumstances”, after meeting security commanders in Latakia and Tartous. The “appropriate institutions” will be dealing with “all the demands and concerns” of the protesters, he added.

The protests were called by the Supreme Islamic Alawite Council in Syria and Abroad, whose members have not been announced. Alawite sources said the group is controlled by a cleric known as Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, who was close to former president Bashar Al Assad and his late father, Hafez Al Assad. Sheikh Ghazal fled Syria to an unknown destination after the fall of the Assad regime.

Mr Khattab is one of the closest confidants of Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, having helped him set up Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), the former Al Qaeda affiliate that ousted the Assad regime, nearly a decade ago.

HTS is seeking to transform from a militant group to leading a government pivotal to regional stability. However, several mass killings of Alawites, as well as members of the Druze community in provincial Syria, have occurred since the removal of the former regime.

An Alawite businessman in Latakia said the latest incursions have not been provoked by the government, but “at the same time it is not doing enough to stop them”.

Ziad Al Mashi, a shop owner in Jableh, said gunmen from the countryside have been coming into the city on the two nights since the Alawite protests started on Tuesday. The city has one of the largest urban concentrations of Alawites in Syria. “They come late at night,” Mr Al Mashi said.

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

Martin Sabbagh profile Job: CEO JCDecaux Middle East In the role: Since January 2015 Lives: In the UAE Background: M&A, investment banking Studied: Corporate finance

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young