Israeli army launches new operation in northern West Bank

The Israeli army launched what it described as a “broad counter-terrorism” raid in the north of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the latest expansion of its months-long assault on the region.
Palestinian reports said Israeli attacks have so far struck the city of Tubas, south-east of Jenin, with several Palestinians arrested by soldiers. Much of the city’s governorate is in the highly strategic Jordan Valley.
Tubas Governor Ahmed Al Asaad told Reuters that Israeli troops, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighbourhoods. News website The Palestinian Information Centre reported several attack helicopters in the area.
Mr Al Asaad said Palestinians were informed of the operation “that will continue for several days”.
He accused Israel of attacking the area because of “its geographical location and proximity to the northern Jordan Valley”, claiming it was a political decision to seize land in the area. He also denied “the presence of wanted people or militants in the province”.
The Israeli army said that the operation also included Israel’s domestic intelligence agency the Shin Bet and the country’s border police.
Sameer Bisharat, the Mayor of the nearby town of Tammun, also reported military activity in his area, with more than 10 homes taken by soldiers for bases and destruction of agricultural lands and infrastructure.
Arabic-language leaflets distributed by Israeli troops in the area said Tubas had become a “haven for terrorism” and that if residents “do not change this, we will act as we did in Jenin and Tulkarm”, both of which have seen vast destruction and displacement by the army in past months. Israel says its action in the cities are to fight terrorism.
Human Rights Watch released a report this month calling the expulsion of about 32,000 residents of the cities, most of them living in refugee camps, a war crime.
