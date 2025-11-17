PKK withdraws from mountainous area along Iraq-Turkey border

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Monday said it had withdrawn its fighters from areas in the Zap region, along the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's border with Turkey, to other areas as part of a peace process between the outlawed group and Ankara.

“The movement’s leadership announces that guerrilla forces, which were at risk of conflict in the Zap region … had withdrawn to other areas,” the PKK-affiliated Firat news agency said. “We believe that this new step will serve as a solution to the Kurdish issue and the peace and democratisation of Turkey.”

The announcement comes after a historic decision last month to withdraw all forces from Turkey to the Kurdistan Region and the group's headquarters in the Qandil Mountains.

In the statement, the PKK said that its decision to withdraw from Zap is part of “conflict-preventing measures in areas along the border where there was a risk of conflict.” The area has been subjected to clashes and strikes in recent years. It also has symbolic importance for the PKK as the place where its headquarters were initially located before moving further east to the Qandil Mountains.

“As of the evening of November 16, our forces in the Zap region that had been at risk of conflict have withdrawn to other suitable areas,” the statement said. The group also described its latest move as a “significant practical contribution” to the peace process, calling on Turkey to follow suit.

The developments are aimed at advancing a peace process under way with Turkey to its second phase after the group's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in May called for disarming and disbanding. The group is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and European Union.

In July, a small group of PKK fighters began the process by giving up their weapons at a ceremony in northern Iraq to mark the end of their decades-long armed struggle against the Turkish state.

Founded in the late 1970s by Ocalan, the PKK took up arms in 1984, carrying out a string of attacks on Turkish soil that led to a conflict that has cost more than 40,000 lives.

But in May, the PKK said it would switch to a democratic struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish minority in line with the call by Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence in Turkey since 1999.

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday Sassuolo v Torino (Kick-off 10.45pm UAE) Saturday Atalanta v Sampdoria (5pm), Genoa v Inter Milan (8pm), Lazio v Bologna (10.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Crotone (3.30pm) Benevento v Napoli (6pm) Parma v Spezia (6pm) Fiorentina v Udinese (9pm) Juventus v Hellas Verona (11.45pm) Monday AC Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)

MATCH INFO Scotland 59 (Tries: Hastings (2), G Horne (3), Turner, Seymour, Barclay, Kinghorn, McInally; Cons: Hastings 8) Russia 0

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

A Long Way Home by Peter Carey

Faber & Faber

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

CABINET%20OF%20CURIOSITIES%20EPISODE%201%3A%20LOT%2036 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGuillermo%20del%20Toro%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tim%20Blake%20Nelson%2C%20Sebastian%20Roche%2C%20Elpidia%20Carrillo%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda