China to support Syria in 'achieving peace', says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged his country's support for Damascus after meeting Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani in Beijing on Monday.
China supports Syria in “achieving peace at an early date”, co-ordinating security and development, and integrating into the international community, Mr Wang said, according to a readout from Beijing's Foreign Ministry. The country is “willing to work together with the international community to contribute to Syria's pursuit of security and stability”, he added.
Beijing will also support Syria in finding “a nation-rebuilding plan that aligns with the will of the people” through political dialogue, Mr Wang said.
Mr Al Shibani began his first official visit to China on Sunday, according to Syria's state news agency Sana. He held discussions with Mr Wang on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring ways to expand co-operation between Syria and China, Sana said.
The two nations mark 70 years of diplomatic ties next year.
Syria is attempting to reintegrate into the international community and repair ties with key global players after decades of isolation under the former Assad regime.
Last week, Mr Al Shibani made a state visit to the UK, during which he met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and raised the new Syrian flag at the formerly abandoned embassy building in London.
The opportunity to bring Syria out of decades of isolation “must not be lost”, he said.
Mr Al Shibani said the new government will work “round the clock” to “introduce to the world the importance of Syria” after its political and economic isolation under former president Bashar Al Assad, who was toppled in December last year.
US President Donald Trump earlier this month hosted Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara at the White House. Mr Al Shara is the first Syrian head of state to visit Washington since the nation's independence.
Soon after the two leaders met, the State Department announced that the partial suspension of US sanctions on Syria under the Caesar Act would be extended for another 180 days.