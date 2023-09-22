China and Syria set to announce a strategic partnership, Xi says

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday said a "strategic partnership" with Syria is on the cards to help rebuild the Middle East country damaged by more than a decade of civil war.

The development comes as Mr Xi met with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al Assad in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

"Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of the China-Syria strategic partnership," Mr Xi said, adding that it will be a milestone for relations between the two countries.

The two states signed three cooperation documents including a strategic cooperation agreement, according to Syrian state media.

Mr Al Assad is on an official visit to China in a trip seen as part of his attempt to shore up international support for his government.

Mr Xi said ties between the two countries have stood "the test of changes in the international situation and their friendship has grown stronger".

China will "support Syria's reintegration and restoration of ties with the rest of the Middle East", Mr Xi said.

“In the face of the unstable and uncertain international situation, China is willing to work with Syria to firmly support each other ... and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice,” he said.

A political settlement is the only way forward to restoring peace in Syria, he said.

The Chinese President said his country would also "support the government's reconstruction efforts and strengthen its fight against terrorism".

Mr Assad is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on Saturday.

The event will also attended by leaders from Kuwait, Cambodia and Nepal.