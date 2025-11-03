Hamas transfers remains of three hostages to Israel as man killed in Gaza city

Hamas has handed over the bodies of three more hostages to Israel as both sides accused each other of ceasefire violations after the death of a man in an air strike in northern Gaza.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country's military received coffins from the Red Cross and the remains would be transported to Israel for identification.

The transfer took place shortly after an Israeli air strike killed a man near a vegetable market in the Shejaia suburb of Gaza city on Sunday. The Israeli military said its aircraft struck a militant who was posing a threat, while the city's Al Ahli Hospital confirmed the death.

“There are still Hamas pockets in the areas under our control in Gaza, and we are systematically eliminating them,” Mr Netanyahu said at cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Hamas released what it called a list of violations of the ceasefire by Israel. Ismail Al Thawabta, director of Gaza's government media office, denied that Hamas fighters had violated the truce by attacking Israeli soldiers, as claimed by Israel.

The ceasefire has calmed most fighting, but the violence has not completely halted. Palestinian health authorities say Israeli forces have killed 236 people since the truce, nearly half of them in a single day last week when Israel retaliated for an alleged attack on its troops. Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed.

However, with the fighting much reduced, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been allowed to return to the ruins of their homes. Israel has withdrawn troops to behind a “yellow line” in the east of the enclave. Under a peace deal for Gaza set out by US President Donald Trump, Israeli forces are supposed to withdraw further at a later stage.

Hamas says it is working as quickly as possible under difficult conditions to find the hostage bodies. EPA

Hamas has released all 20 living hostages held in Gaza in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees held by Israel. The group has also agreed to hand over the remains of 28 dead hostages in exchange for the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants killed in the war.

Israel has said Hamas has been too slow in delivering the bodies, while Hamas says it is working as quickly as possible under difficult conditions. Much of Gaza lies in ruins after two years of war.

The bodies handed over on Sunday were found in a tunnel in southern Gaza, Hamas said. Mr Trump indicated they included the remains of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen. He said he had spoken with the family of Mr Neutra, who served as a tank platoon commander in the Israeli military.

Israeli officials have said they believe Mr Neutra, a native of Long Island in New York, was killed in the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

About 200 US troops have set up base in southern Israel to monitor the ceasefire and help make plans for an international force to stabilise Gaza, as laid out in later phases of Mr Trump's blueprint for ending the conflict.

But there has been little sign of progress towards the next stages. Major obstacles lie ahead, including the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envi%20Lodges%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Noelle%20Homsy%20and%20Chris%20Nader%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hospitality%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%20to%2015%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%20of%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Spider-Man%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Insomniac%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%20Sony%20Interactive%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPlayStation%205%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27') Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)

Scoreline Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo (53') Atletico Madrid 1

Griezmann (57')

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Liverpool's all-time goalscorers Ian Rush 346

Roger Hunt 285

Mohamed Salah 250

Gordon Hodgson 241

Billy Liddell 228

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

RACE CARD 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m



Amith's selections:

5pm: AF Sail

5.30pm: Dahawi

6pm: Taajer

6.30pm: Pharitz Oubai

7pm: Winked

7.30pm: Shahm

8pm: Raniah