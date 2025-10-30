Egypt shifts focus to Lebanon after Gaza ceasefire efforts

Egypt has rapidly taken on a key role in efforts to calm rising tension in Lebanon and ensure Israel’s withdrawal, building on its recent success in mediating a Gaza ceasefire, Lebanese and Egyptian sources have told The National.

Egypt's intelligence chief Hassan Rashad was sent to Beirut this week and conveyed to senior Lebanese officials that Cairo was ready to help stabilise the situation in southern Lebanon, which Israel continues to bombard almost every day despite a ceasefire reached with Hezbollah last year.

Israeli troops also maintain a presence at five points deemed strategic in the south, in breach of the agreement. In the past week, Israel has intensified attacks on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

“Why now? First of all, after two years they managed, with the Americans, the Qataris and others, to successful reach an agreement in Gaza,” said one Lebanese political source.

While the official said Mr Rashad had not delivered a specific message, there was said to be “momentum”.

Egyptian sources with direct knowledge of the diplomatic drive in Lebanon told The National that its objectives were to halt Israeli strikes, mediate a long-term truce and prevent the country from sliding into civil war over the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons.

"The Egyptian effort is done in collaboration and the blessing of the Trump administration," said the sources. Part of Cairo’s focus, they added, is to prevent Lebanon’s Sunni community from facing defeat or weakening should tension over Hezbollah’s arsenal escalate into open conflict.

They said Hezbollah and its allies are highly unlikely to surrender their weapons and any attempt to disarm the group could plunge Lebanon into civil war.

A Hezbollah official told The National that the group did not meet with the Egyptian spy chief, but added: “but we are positive about any move towards the ceasefire agreement”.

Lebanon is under heavy US pressure to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah and reassert state sovereignty. US envoy Tom Barrack said this month that Lebanon's slow progress could lead Israel to “act unilaterally” and launch yet another war on the country.

'All eyes on Lebanon'

A second Lebanese political source, who is close to the Foreign Ministry, said "all eyes are on Lebanon and what is happening in Lebanon". The source noted that the US has shared intelligence with its international allies, indicating that the Israeli military believes Hezbollah is trying to rebuild and regroup – information of which Egypt is also aware.

Any attempt by Hezbollah to rearm, or any delay in the group’s disarmament, could prompt Israel to escalate military operations in Lebanon.

“In their sense of brotherhood with Lebanon, they are trying to approach the Lebanese and share with them the seriousness of the situation,” said the source. “It’s in this spirit that they are trying to play a positive role.”

Israel has repeatedly bombed southern Lebanon despite last year's ceasefire. EPA

Under the ceasefire deal, Israeli troops were to withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani river and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south. Only the Lebanese army and Unifil are supposed to operate in the south.

The army has made large progress in the disarmament task south of the Litani. But Hezbollah has strongly rejected any conversation over its weapons while Israel continues to occupy and bomb sites in Lebanon. The disarmament process is expected to be far more complicated in other areas of the country.

The Lebanese government has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to bringing all weapons under state control, while acknowledging the difficulties and sensitivities involved. The group was severely weakened by its war with Israel last year.

The Hezbollah official said Egypt sought to play a broker role and ensure a proper ceasefire. “In general, Iran and Egypt have good relations in regards to Lebanon,” they said.

Egypt was part of a powerful group of countries – also comprising the US, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar – that helped push Lebanon on to the path of electing President Joseph Aoun this year after more than two years of presidential vacuum.

“They were overwhelmed with what's happening in Gaza, now they can breathe and they have a role with the 'quintet',” said the first Lebanese official.

Mr Rashad was one of several senior foreign officials visiting Beirut this week, alongside US envoy Morgan Ortagus and Arab League Secretary Gen Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

President Joseph Aoun's office said Mr Rashad had “expressed his country's readiness to help stabilise the south and end the volatile security situation there. He also reiterated Egypt's support for Lebanon”. They also discussed “ways to leverage” the ceasefire in Gaza – in which Cairo was instrumental – and the Sharm El Sheikh summit to advance stability in Lebanon.

This month, political leaders from around the world convened in the Egyptian resort on the Red Sea coast for a ceremony to sign the ceasefire deal in Gaza. US President Donald Trump declared “peace in the Middle East” at the summit. The deal paused more than two years of war in Gaza that had killed more than 68,000 Palestinians in Israeli attacks and left much of the enclave in ruins.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty this month told The National that Cairo has “full confidence in the leadership and wisdom” of President Aoun and “full faith” in Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government in Lebanon.

“We have, first of all, to end the Israeli occupation of the five locations in south Lebanon in order not to give any excuse for any party to say that we have to be there to fight and end the occupation,” said Mr Abdelatty at the time.

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS 1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m) 2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m) 3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m) 4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m) 5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWafeq%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJanuary%202019%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadim%20Alameddine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Esoftware%20as%20a%20service%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERaed%20Ventures%20and%20Wamda%2C%20among%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Pox that threatens the Middle East's native species Camelpox Caused by a virus related to the one that causes human smallpox, camelpox typically causes fever, swelling of lymph nodes and skin lesions in camels aged over three, but the animal usually recovers after a month or so. Younger animals may develop a more acute form that causes internal lesions and diarrhoea, and is often fatal, especially when secondary infections result. It is found across the Middle East as well as in parts of Asia, Africa, Russia and India. Falconpox Falconpox can cause a variety of types of lesions, which can affect, for example, the eyelids, feet and the areas above and below the beak. It is a problem among captive falcons and is one of many types of avian pox or avipox diseases that together affect dozens of bird species across the world. Among the other forms are pigeonpox, turkeypox, starlingpox and canarypox. Avipox viruses are spread by mosquitoes and direct bird-to-bird contact. Houbarapox Houbarapox is, like falconpox, one of the many forms of avipox diseases. It exists in various forms, with a type that causes skin lesions being least likely to result in death. Other forms cause more severe lesions, including internal lesions, and are more likely to kill the bird, often because secondary infections develop. This summer the CVRL reported an outbreak of pox in houbaras after rains in spring led to an increase in mosquito numbers.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

The Birkin bag is made by Hermès.

It is named after actress and singer Jane Birkin

Noone from Hermès will go on record to say how much a new Birkin costs, how long one would have to wait to get one, and how many bags are actually made each year.

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E666hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20at%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ1%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh1.15%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A